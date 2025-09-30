Khumalo says Mchunu associate Mokgotsi acted as middleman for dodgy payments

Crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo. (Screenshot from Madlanga Commission)

Crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo told the Madlanga commission on Tuesday that Brown Mokgotsi, an associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, acted as a middleman for payments between Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and senior police and political figures.

Khumalo said Matlala received classified crime intelligence information, alerts about police raids and protection from investigations through Mchunu’s middleman.

The commission chaired by retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made allegations of criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system in July.

Mkhwanazi, who was the first witness before the commission, told it that Mchunu had disbanded a task team set up to investigate politically motivated killings to protect cartels and without receiving a formal briefing on the unit’s work. National police commissioner Fannie Masemola corroborated Mkhwanazi’s testimony and said Mchunu’s directive was an encroachment on his duties.

Mkhwanazi also testified that Mchunu initially denied knowing Mokgotsi but later described him as “a comrade. Mchunu has denied any wrongdoing.

On Tuesday Khumalo read out text messages between Mokgotsi and Matlala that detailed payments to Mchunu, manipulation of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the sharing of classified information.

“The interpretation is the attempt to manipulate Ipid processes for the benefit of Cat Matlala, including the private discussion around how to make this case valid,” Khumalo said.

“Also in the conversations, Mr Brown Mokgotsi seems to indicate that Ipid could be a breakthrough to sort out Cat’s issue. It also suggests that Cat has an Ipid person to manipulate processes.”

On Monday, Khumalo testified about the so-called “Big 5” cartel, of which Matlala is a leader, which has allegedly infiltrated politics, law enforcement and business. He said its operations extend beyond drugs into hijacking, extortion, tender fraud, and political killings and warned the commission that the cartel’s penetration of the police service and political structures was designed to protect its members and compromise prosecutions.

According to Khumalo, the messages revealed between Mokgotsi and Matlala show how police processes were manipulated by members outside of the police service using senior officials and the ministry of police.

The pair discussed using Ipid to shield Matlala from prosecution and to attack Khumalo himself. Mkhwanazi earlier told the commission that charges were brought against Khumalo to remove him as crime intelligence boss.

Khumalo said the chats also mentioned an upcoming raid by Gauteng counter-intelligence against Matlala. Mokgotsi allegedly warned Matlala in advance and showed the extent of his access to classified operations.

Text messages showed Mokgotsi subsequently requesting a 25% deposit of R148 000 from Matlala for “services”, to which Matlala replied that he would pay the next day. The texts then showed Matlala paying Mokgotsi R38 000.

Other conversations revealed Mokgotsi asked for R25 000 to pay “two regions to secure votes” for ANC delegates. When Matlala hesitated and requested to meet Mchunu directly, Mokgotsi reassured him that the political killings task team investigating him would soon be shut down.

“The task team that came to your house and harassed you has been dissolved/disbanded,” Mokgotsi wrote to Matlala in text. “They got the letter on Monday. As we speak, they are bringing all the dockets to Sibiya.”

This corroborates earlier testimony by Masemola who said deputy commissioner Shadrack Sibiya was instrumental in implementing Mchunu’s directive to disband the task team in December 2024, shortly after Matlala’s arrest. Masemola testified that phone records linked Matlala directly to both Mchunu and Sibiya.

The task team was formed in 2018 and has been credited with securing arrests and convictions in more than 279 cases, including the murder of ANC councillor Sindiso Magaqa. Mkhwanazi and Masemola said they did not support the directive as the team had been the most successful unit in the SAPS.

Mkhwanazi previously told the commission that the unit was disbanded via a WhatsApp message from Mchunu, without consultation. Both he and Masemola described the decision as irregular and intended to protect criminal cartels.

Khumalo also testified that Mokgotsi attempted to concoct disciplinary charges against him. Texts revealed Mokgotsi sending Mchunu a case number and judgment involving another officer named Khumalo, which he suggested could be used against the crime intelligence head.

“Now we’ve got something proven by the court! This is the matter which either Sibiya or the minister can charge Khumalo and apply Rule 9 of the disciplinary hearing,” read one of Mokgotsi’s messages.

The relationship between Mokgotsi and Matlala reportedly soured in early 2025 after Matlala refused to pay R100 000 towards a presidential breakfast. Soon after, Mokgotsi stopped responding to his messages.

Khumalo said he would reveal further text messages in camera that show the extent of the relationship and links to Mchunu.