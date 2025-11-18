City of Johannesburg ramps up G20 preparations, women’s group to protest on summit eve

Traffic authorities in Gauteng and the City of Johannesburg have issued alerts about road closures, while advocacy group Women For Change is preparing a national shutdown on Friday in protest against gender-based violence. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

South Africans have been warned to brace themselves for major traffic disruptions over the next few days as police and protest activity ramps up ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit at Nasrec.

Traffic authorities in Gauteng and the City of Johannesburg have issued alerts about road closures, while advocacy group Women For Change is preparing a national shutdown on Friday — the eve of the summit — in protest against gender-based violence.

In a post on its website, the group called on all women and members of the LGBTQI+ community across the country “to refrain from all paid and unpaid work in workplaces, universities, and homes, and to spend no money for the entire day to demonstrate the economic and social impact of their absence”.

“Until South Africa stops burying a woman every 2.5 hours, the G20 cannot speak of growth and progress,” it added, reiterating its demand that gender-based violence and femicide be declared a national disaster.

Women for Change has also launched a petition that has gained over 850 000 signatures.

Participants in the protest will stage a 15-minute complete standstill at noon on Friday, dressed in black as a sign of “mourning and resistance”.

Johannesburg is in its final stretch of planning for the international gathering, which is set to bring global heads of state, government delegations and security forces to the city. Law enforcement agencies are also working together to tighten security and manage traffic along key routes.

In recent weeks, there have been visible signs of increased maintenance work around the city, including road resurfacing, repairs to traffic lights and streetlamps, and the clearing of grass and other vegetation along main corridors.

These have been carried out across multiple suburbs, particularly along the arterial

roads leading into and around the Nasrec precinct, which will host the summit.

Officials, however, insist that these improvements are not intended solely to create a good impression for international visitors, but also to ensure that the movement of people, public transport, logistics services, and emergency responders is smooth and safe during the summit.

In a post on social media platform X, the City of Johannesburg urged residents and commuters to “plan their travel in advance due to significant traffic disruptions and road closures scheduled from 18 to 23 November”.

“These measures are necessary as South Africa proudly hosts the G20 Summit, a major international event bringing together global leaders. Operations will target high-security routes, including major national highways and central urban arteries,” it added.

Security planning has become increasingly visible, with more police and traffic officers stationed at the summit venue and surrounding access points. At the same time, certain areas have been cordoned off for controlled entry.

Vehicles entering the precinct have been subjected to checks, and patrol units have taken up both mobile and static positions.

Authorities say these measures are standard international security procedures and are being scaled up gradually as the summit approaches. They have also acknowledged concerns about potential public demonstrations during the event.

Police say any groups planning to protest will be directed to a designated speaker’s corner where gatherings may take place without disrupting summit proceedings.

Gauteng’s acting police commissioner, Fred Kekana, said South Africa

remains committed to upholding constitutional rights, including the right to protest, but the summit venue itself will stay secured and inaccessible to the general public.