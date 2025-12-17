‘Devastated and broken’: Family speaks after DJ Warras is gunned down

Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday. Photo: X

The brazen murder of Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, has left his family “devastated, broken and struggling to imagine a world without him”.

The well-known radio and television presenter was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday shortly after midday.

In a statement issued early on Wednesday, the Stock family said it had learned of his death “with indescribable heartbreak, deep sorrow and overwhelming shock”.

“A devoted son, a loving and proud father, a cherished brother and uncle, Warrick (40) was the heart and anchor of his family,” the statement read.

“Affectionately known as DJ Warras, also known as ‘The Shady Lurker’, he brought light, laughter and strength into every space he occupied. His influence and kindness extended far beyond his home, and he was deeply loved by his friends, colleagues and the wider South African entertainment community.”

Stock was reportedly also involved in property management and ran a private security company that assisted with building evictions. News24 reported on Wednesday that Stock was “gunned down execution style … in what investigators believe was a targeted hit linked to a disputed inner city building eviction”.

According to the South African Police Service, Stock was attacked as he was leaving Zambezi House near Johannesburg’s Carlton Centre. There, he was approached by three suspects after parking his vehicle, one of whom opened fire before the group fled the scene on foot.

CCTV footage shows a man with dreadlocks, dressed in what appeared to be a security uniform, shooting Stock before fleeing, the police said.

Stock reportedly tried to run after being shot but collapsed across the street. No items were taken and he was found carrying an unused firearm. Cartridges and other key evidence were recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made and the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

Stock leaves behind his three young children, his mother and his siblings. The family has asked for privacy as they begin the process of mourning and has urged that police be given the space to investigate the crime thoroughly.

“At this time, the family is not in a position to appoint a spokesperson,” the statement said. “They kindly ask that they be kept in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this deep and painful loss.”

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the country. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said the nation was mourning the loss of a gifted and influential creative whose life was cut short.

In a statement, the department described DJ Warras as “a dynamic and respected force in South Africa’s media and creative industries.

“Born in Durban, he forged a multifaceted career that stretched across radio, television, digital platforms and live performance. Over more than a decade and a half, he established himself not only as an entertainer, but as a cultural voice whose work reflected the spirit, humour and concerns of a generation.”

Stock’s broadcasting career began at YFM before he went on to host The 5th Element at 5FM. He later became a familiar face on SABC1’s Live AMP and most recently hosted Ngicel’iVisa on Mzansi Magic. He also co-hosted The Shady PHodcast, known for its candid social commentary.

DJ Warras was more than a host, said Mzanzi Magic. “Thank you for the laughter, the stories and the unforgettable Mzansi Magic moments. Your legacy will live on.”

Meanwhile, 5FM paid tribute to the broadcaster, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock, a cherished voice and creative spirit who formed part of the 5FM journey. Rest in peace, Warras. You will always be part of the 5FM story.”

News24 reported that Stock launched his private security firm about six months ago and had been involved in securing several CBD buildings against hijackings.

Speaking to Newzroom Africa, Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku said Stock had previously obtained five protection orders against individuals who had allegedly threatened him, adding that preliminary analysis suggested the killing was a targeted hit linked to his efforts to reclaim a hijacked building.

“We believe that this was a hit. Normally, in the modus operandi in these scenarios, Warrick was doing the normal thing of securing the building to ensure that people pay. But the building hijackers see that as stopping the income that was coming to them,” Tshwaku said.

“He had protection orders against five people who are known to us. I have those protection orders, which I received from the lawyers. We believe that a price was put on his head because of the work that he was doing, trying to reclaim that building on behalf of the owner,” Tshwaku told the broadcaster.

Police have not confirmed whether this was connected to the shooting and investigations are ongoing.