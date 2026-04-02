Only God can save municipalities as collapse deepens

Dysfunctional: Infrastrccture failure and lack of repair and upgrade, seen on a road at a taxi rank in Emfuleni. The muicipality is in a complete state of failure. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

The first signs of municipal collapse do not appear in council meetings, parliament or in political party boardrooms where coalitions are discussed.

They appear in burst water pipes left unrepaired for months, in roads riddled with potholes, in the hum of generators as communities brace for rolling power outages caused by transformer failures and in the stench of sewage that flows in our streets and into our homes as municipalities continue to promise to come and resolve the problems but never come.

Across South Africa, local government has stopped being an abstract part of the state. It has become a visible, daily reality of dysfunction. And it is on this terrain that the next local government elections will be fought.

By the time parties campaign across wards and metros, residents will not be meeting promises on a blank slate.

They will judge them against broken streetlights, dry taps, overflowing refuse and months of waiting for repairs that never happen. This election is not just a political contest; it is a test of accountability and effectiveness.

The latest auditor-general report, released last week, paints a stark picture.

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke warned of “minimal progress” in public sector audit outcomes, highlighting ongoing struggles with accountability, financial discipline and institutional integrity.

For municipalities, the outlook is bleak as only 41 of South Africa’s 257 municipalities, about 16%, achieved clean audits in the most recent local government reporting cycle.

These numbers translate into real-world consequences where roads remain unrepaired, water pipes continue to leak, clinics struggle to operate and communities are forced into repeated service-delivery protests for basics that should be guaranteed. On paper, municipalities function. In practice, they are visibly fraying.

The political stakes of this collapse are high. Every ward is contested ground, every service-delivery protest a warning, every coalition negotiation a test of power. But the failure of local government is not just administrative, it is moral and increasingly, spiritual.

For many South Africans, the crisis has revealed that human leadership alone cannot restore what has been allowed to fall into decay.

The AG report exposes not only administrative weaknesses but systemic governance fatigue. Across municipalities, basic controls are ignored or inconsistently applied. Financial statements are submitted late or contain errors, Maluleke said.

Promised corrective measures, including consequence management, are sporadic. Officials continue in their posts, contracts are renewed and the same failures recur year after year.

In February, Maluleke told parliament that nine municipal audits were still outstanding because accounting officers failed to submit financial statements on time.

This is not merely bureaucratic delay; it reflects a culture where deadlines are ignored, failures are tolerated and accountability is negotiated rather than enforced.

As political parties prepare for elections, municipal performance dominates campaigning. Every failed audit becomes political ammunition. Every collapsed project is a campaign talking point.

Every ward with dry taps becomes a referendum on governance. For the ruling party, the report is a warning; for opposition parties, an opportunity; for voters, confirmation of a reality they have lived for years.

Yet the crisis is not only administrative. It is ethical. Persistent audit failures suggest a system where the public office is disconnected from public responsibility.

Choices prioritising expedience over service, loyalty over competence and access over accountability have created this breakdown.

Many South Africans see the rot not as a political problem alone but as a moral one, a symptom of a deeper need for righteousness and restoration, a season of spiritual reflection as much as political engagement.

The biblical principle that “righteousness exalts a nation, but sin condemns any people” (Proverbs 14:34) has taken on urgent significance.

Across towns and townships, citizens are turning their eyes upward, recognising that human effort has been insufficient and that only God can bring true restoration.

The imagery of the “God of war” is particularly resonant. Not a call to human violence, it is a plea for divine intervention, echoing the biblical notion of order being restored from chaos for “God is not a God of disorder but of peace” (1 Corinthians 14:33).

In a nation where municipalities fail repeatedly, where audits are ignored and where promises dissolve into empty rhetoric, many believe that only God can fight the battles that human institutions have lost.

The upcoming local government elections are framed as both a political and spiritual reckoning.

Communities will not only decide who governs but also affirm what kind of leadership they are willing to tolerate. Ballots will register dissatisfaction and hope but they cannot restore ethical discipline, financial integrity or the will to serve, only God can.

This is not to suggest that the vote is irrelevant. Municipal accountability remains critical.

Yet as streets and communities testify daily to dysfunction, citizens are increasingly realising that meaningful restoration requires more than elections, policies or oversight. It demands moral renewal and divine intervention where the righteous are put in power.

Perhaps now is the time for the God of war to place the righteous in power to restore the peace that has been longed by South Africans as Proverbs 2:9 states that when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice. But when the wicked man rules, the people groan and sigh.

The war for South Africa’s municipalities has already begun. Broken roads, dry taps and overflowing refuse are not mere inconveniences; they are the daily evidence that human systems have failed repeatedly.

Political parties may campaign vigorously, coalitions may shift and leaders may change but unless integrity, accountability and moral courage are restored and divine wisdom is invoked, the cycle of collapse will continue.

The AG report confirms what citizens have long known: human structures, unchecked, cannot secure lasting municipal functionality.

The lessons are clear and the path forward is visible but it requires both human action and divine guidance. Only through moral leadership, civic engagement and faith in God can municipalities be restored from chronic dysfunction to functional service providers.