Correction and apology

Apology In the June 5 to 11 2026 edition, the Mail & Guardian published an article with the headline Rafik Mohamed out on bail and a sub-headline Ongoing investigations linked to SA Steel Mills. The story concerned businessman Rafik Mohamed being granted bail by the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court after being charged with fraud, theft, and contravening the Companies Act. On 15 July 2026, the Press Council of South Africa published a ruling in the complaint brought by Mr Rafik Mohamed against the Mail & Guardian, wherein five (5) of seven (7) alleged breaches of the Press Code were dismissed. In respect of the remaining two (2) breaches, the Mail & Guardian hereby apologises to Mr Rafik Mohamed, Coin Wise Trading 42, Pro Roof Industrial Park and the Pro RM Group, for failing to accurately reflect the ownership of SASM and for omitting the outcome of the arbitration and appeal proceedings and causing reputational harm as a result of these omissions. These omissions have been corrected in the updated article. Read the full ruling at www.presscouncil.org.za.