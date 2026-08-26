Cash-strapped spurges million pursuing reinstated official

The cash-strapped Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality (NMMDM) has been accused of abusing its limited financial resources by pursuing a legal matter against Democratic Alliance councillor Cornél Dreyer following his recent reinstatement as chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC).





This follows an order by the North West High Court sitting in Mahikeng, which reinstated Dreyer last month.

An insider within the municipality told the Mail & Guardian that the municipality has already spent more than R3 million on the legal matter alone. Dreyer approached the court following his removal in June 2026, describing the virtual council sitting as procedurally defective. He argued that the meeting was convened without proper notice, verification of a quorum, or compliance with the applicable rules and legislation.

In the court order, Acting Judge Mabuza of the North West High Court declared the meeting held on 22 June 2026 unlawful and invalid.





“The applicant is reinstated forthwith as Chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee,” read the court order.





The North West municipality could not give the value of the money already used on this legal matter, as they claim that it remains before the court of law.





Although the municipality has indicated that the matter remains before the courts, Dreyer confirmed that neither he nor his legal representatives have received any legal papers from the court or the municipality’s legal team.

“It remains gossip that the municipality is contemplating an appeal but at the moment I have not seen anything and my lawyers have not said anything to me either,” said Dreyer.

The municipal spokesperson, Lehlogonolo March, said, “Please note that the above-mentioned matter between the municipality and Dreyer is currently subject to an appeal and therefore is before the court.”





“At this stage, the municipality will not confirm the total legal costs incurred in the matter, as the proceedings are not yet concluded,” added March.





While the municipality claimed that the Council had appointed Collen Mohelekete to serve as the MPAC chairperson, Dreyer has refuted those claims: “I am the current chairperson of the committee and we have had a full panel meeting where we looked at the expenditures between 2013 and 2017. I am earning the salary of the MPAC chairperson. I remain the MPAC chairperson,” said Dreyer.





Dreyer has also accused the Speaker, Nthabiseng Shuping, of pursuing an appeal without a council resolution authorising the action, exposing the municipality to potential fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Political analyst and academic from the North West University, Professor Andre Duwenhage said that he understands that the municipality is uncomfortable with the DA councillor due to the party’s stance on corruption and maladministration.

Professor Duwenhage, said the municipality had a history of instability, conflicts, poor service delivery, corruption and maladministration. "The general scenario is that of institutional and political decay. I do not think the provincial government has done enough to restore the situation in that municipality. The problem is that Article 139 did not function very well in the past. I believe that changes should be taken at the political level with the political will to act. The municipality needs to do the basics [right] such as doing away with cadre deployment and instilling meritocracy," he said.