How Hakainde Hichilema bagged second term in Zambia polls

Zambia’s president Hakainde Hichilema this week secured a second term with 60% of the vote and, in the process, overturned one of the key pre-election assumptions: that economic pain, particularly in the cities, would translate into a decisive rejection of his government.

The 13 August election was widely seen as a referendum on Hichilema’s economic reforms, which included cuts to government subsidies on fuel and electricity and triggered a jump in the cost of living. Going into the election, there were two competing narratives. Hichilema’s governing United Party for National Development (UPND) presented a story of restoring macroeconomic stability through debt restructuring, a stable exchange rate, reduced inflation and increased investor confidence. The opposition dismissed that as a mirage and sought to turn economic frustration into a winning message.

But the election result suggests voters did not treat their economic grievances as sufficient reason to remove Hichilema. His victory is seen as more than a second term. It is an opportunity for him to convert macroeconomic gains into benefits families can feel.

“It was politically risky because macroeconomic reforms do not always produce immediate benefits,” says economist Lubinda Haabazoka. “The overwhelming mandate represents public recognition that, although the cost of living remains a serious challenge, Zambia is no longer where it was in 2021.”

Why, then, was a government facing economic grievances difficult to dislodge?

The opposition failed to provide a compelling alternative. Most of their proposals revolved around continuing what the current government is already implementing. As such, most voters saw nothing fundamentally different to make them switch. More importantly, the main opposition figures were associated with the previous administration and were blamed for creating the economic problems the UPND inherited. This made it harder for the opposition to present themselves as a credible break from the past. For many voters, the choice was not simply between a government struggling with the economy and a promising alternative but between an incumbent they believed was addressing inherited problems and opposition figures associated with their origins.

Hichilema retained credibility on economic management. Although the economy has not yet delivered to everyone’s satisfaction, his reforms and long-term view of development were seen as more persuasive than some of the quick fixes his opponents were offering on the campaign trail.

Away from the middle-class frustrations of the cities, Hichilema delivered something rural voters could see and feel. Free education from primary to secondary, school feeding programmes, social cash transfers, hiring thousands of new teachers and health workers and investment in new schools, health facilities, roads, bridges and agricultural support gave the government a tangible presence in communities. Consequently, the results show that the incumbent made deep inroads even in opposition strongholds, suggesting that for many rural voters, the benefits of public services outweighed the economic hardships dominating the urban debate.

The president succeeded in reaching young people in colleges and universities, a crucial and politically influential demographic. Through scholarships and meal allowances, he connected with a constituency that is politically vocal and highly sensitive to economic pressures. In an election where jobs and the cost of living were major issues, these programmes gave Hichilema a direct connection with students and their families, helping him build support beyond his traditional bases.

The UPND broadened its 2021 coalition, retaining its traditional strongholds in Southern, Western and North-Western provinces, while making big gains in areas once firmly associated with the PF. Crucially, it also ate into the opposition’s expected dominance in Lusaka and the Copperbelt.