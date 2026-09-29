‘My resignation stands’: Fort Hare VC fires back as council attempts to block his exit

The University of Fort Hare’s long‑running governance turmoil escalated sharply on Sunday when vice‑chancellor and principal Professor Sakhela Buhlungu resigned “with immediate effect”, and then publicly rebuked council chairperson Dr Siyanda Makaula for attempting to reject his resignation.

In a dramatic exchange that has further exposed fractures in the institution’s leadership, in particular a divided council, Buhlungu insisted that his resignation was valid and binding, accusing the council chair of misinterpreting university policy and acting irrationally.

A resignation — and an attempted reversal Buhlungu resigned on Sunday after nearly six months on precautionary suspension, saying his relationship with the university council had “broken down irretrievably”.

The suspension, imposed on 30 March 2026, stemmed from alleged procedural irregularities in the appointment of two executive directors, a matter that had spiralled into a protracted disciplinary process.

But within hours of receiving the resignation, Makaula wrote to Buhlungu informing him that the resignation “does not stand”, citing a supposed three‑month notice period under the university’s employee relations policy.

Buhlungu’s response was scathing.

‘This is embarrassing’: VC rebukes council chair In a letter, Buhlungu dismantled Makaula’s reasoning, saying the chair had relied on a policy clause that does not exist.

“Your letter is anchored on the provisions of the employee relations policy without referring me to any specific clause therein which speaks to the main issue — the three‑month notice period; however, the policy in question does not make provision for a three‑month notice period at all.”

He questioned the chairperson’s grasp of university policy: “As you know, the Council of any university is the custodian of its policies … Society and the University Community expect the Chairperson of Council to know the policies of the University, more so one that the Chairperson seeks to rely on in official communication. This is not the case here, clearly. Whilst I am embarrassed to say this, I say it with respect.”

To underscore his point, Buhlungu attached the employee relations policy, his appointment letter and subsequent renewals, all of which, he said, contradicted the chair’s claim.

He concluded bluntly: “My resignation stands.”

A turbulent tenure ends in confrontation Buhlungu’s departure brings to an end a turbulent chapter in Fort Hare’s recent history. Since his appointment in 2017, he became the face of an anti‑corruption drive that exposed procurement irregularities, governance failures and criminal networks allegedly operating in the institution.

His tenure was marked by Special Investigating Unit investigations, violent intimidation and the murders of individuals linked to corruption probes.

Supporters hailed him as a reformer confronting entrenched interests. Critics accused him of governance lapses and deepening tension with the council.