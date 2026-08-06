Building belief beyond the laboratory

When South Africans think of scientists, many imagine white coats, laboratories and people far removed from everyday life.

Few picture a young black woman from Durban speaking about HIV, vaccine science and careers in Stem on TikTok, YouTube and beyond, while helping to shape the future of scientific knowledge in the country. Yet this is where Dr Zakithi Mkhize has found her power. A virologist specialising in HIV research, science communicator and founder of Black Girl Scientist Media, Mkhize belongs to a generation of women who are transforming South Africa not through loud declarations or public spectacle but through knowledge, mentorship and access.

Her work lives in laboratories and lecture rooms but equally in social media videos, school halls and conversations with young women who need someone to tell them: you belong here too.

For this year's Women's Day edition, which celebrates women whose work often unfolds away from headlines, Mkhize represents a different kind of leadership, one built on translating complex science into language people can understand and opening doors for those who might never have imagined a place for themselves in science.

"I always say that being a scientist is a calling," she says. "The people I have reached and the people who reach out to me I can only explain it by saying this is what God called me to do."

Born and raised in Durban, Mkhize grew up in Newlands East alongside her elder sister, in a family where education and sport were equally important. Tennis was central to their childhood. Both sisters represented South Africa in the sport, while their parents encouraged curiosity and learning without placing rigid expectations on what success should look like.

"We were privileged in the sense that there was never pressure to finish a degree and immediately start working," she says. "My parents encouraged us to pursue what interested us."

Science fascinated her from a young age, though she is quick to challenge the idea that only top-performing pupils belong in Stem fields. "I was not an A student in science. But I loved it. People need to know that you do not have to be the smartest person in the room to become a scientist. Passion and a willingness to learn matter just as much."

The curiosity eventually led her to the University of KwaZulu-Natal and later into virology, with a particular focus on HIV research.

For many South Africans, HIV is not an abstract scientific subject but a personal reality. Mkhize remembers hearing stories of communities devastated during the height of the epidemic in the 1990s, when funerals became a near-weekly occurrence. "I wanted to understand HIV and contribute to finding a cure," she says. Her master's and doctoral research focused on HIV cure research, exploring one of medicine's most persistent challenges: a virus that mutates rapidly and hides in the body in ways scientists cannot completely eliminate.

"HIV is a very clever virus. Even when treatment suppresses it, the virus remains hidden in certain parts of the body. That is why curing HIV remains so difficult."