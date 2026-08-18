‘This is how we do it’: 30 years of caring for a son with cerebral palsy

Researchers say the earlier the diagnosis — as it was for Lorato at his six-month check-up — the better it is for the child. CP is usually only diagnosed between 12 and 24 months, though it can come much later in poorer countries.

CP has many possible causes, including infections, stroke, premature birth, genetics and birth asphyxia — when a baby doesn't get enough oxygen around the time of birth.

A study at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town reviewed the records of 613 children with CP seen at its clinics between 2010 and 2020. For 17% of those children, researchers identified brain injury linked to premature birth as the cause; in 15%, the injury came after birth, half of those from meningitis, an inflammation of the protective lining of the brain and spinal cord, caused by tuberculosis (TB) or other bacterial infections, something healthcare workers in Gelukspan told us is what they see most often.

But in the Tygerberg study, the largest single cause found, in about four in 10 children, was birth asphyxia. In the womb, oxygen travels from the mother's blood into the placenta, the organ that passes it on through the umbilical cord and to the baby. Oxygen supply can fail for several reasons, including when a mother's blood pressure drops; the placenta is torn from the womb; or the umbilical cord knots or squeezes shut. A prolonged labour can also affect the baby's oxygen flow.

Healthcare workers who saw Lorato in his early days suspect that the latter is what happened but his medical records don’t exist. Dikoma was so young and it all happened so many years ago in a rural clinic where apartheid and Bophuthatswana lingered, so she doesn’t know where things might have gone wrong.

Birth asphyxia rates can be reduced — South Africa's own health department says so, and has said as much since 2011. Its recommendations are basic: staff should be trained to revive newborns (get them breathing in the case of low oxygen) and handle emergencies during labour; transport between clinics and hospitals needs to work better and hospitals need the equipment and guidelines to cool babies whose brains have been harmed by a lack of oxygen — treatment that can limit further brain damage in district hospitals like Gelukspan.

It is when negligence creeps in that families suffer the devastating consequences.

CP is at the heart of more than 60% of South Africa's medical-negligence cases, according to the South African Legal Resources Council, and accounts for some of the state's biggest payouts.

Meeting Mmatumelo When the frightened Dikoma arrived at Gelukspan in 1995, she met Undine Rauter, the head of the hospital’s physiotherapy department.

Rauter had arrived two years before, coming from Germany as an eager 28-year-old Lutheran missionary with training in physiotherapy. For years it had been little more than a dumping ground for people with severe disabilities whose families could not or would not care for them at home.

She was determined to help. She learnt Setswana and embedded herself in the community; the women in a sewing circle gave her a Setswana name: Mmatumelo, meaning ‘mother of faith’.