SA and Zambia’s HIV shot dilemma: Demand versus supply

How do you persuade people to want a new medicine when there isn’t enough of it to go around?

South Africa started its roll-out at around one in 10 government clinics on 5 June .

LEN has sparked an excitement about HIV prevention that Mitchell Warren , executive director of the HIV advocacy organisation Avac , says he hasn’t seen in three decades.

Some experts say it's easy to understand why. The injection offers close to complete protection against HIV and only needs to be taken twice a year .

But for now, supplies are limited , as the only doses available to South Africa are the branded product, made by LEN’s developer, Gilead Sciences, and paid and distributed through an arrangement with the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, until generics become available in 2027. Some African countries also get doses supported by the US government’s Aids fund, Pepfar.

And therein lies a catch: countries need to create enough demand for LEN to convince drug makers that there will be a market for cheaper generic versions. The bigger the market, the cheaper generic LEN will be.

But create too much demand now and people could arrive at clinics only to be told they’ve run out of stock.

Zambia, which began offering LEN in December with only 500 initial doses , has been trying to strike this balance for months. At the International Aids Conference in Rio de Janeiro in July , the country’s director of infectious diseases, Lloyd Mulenga, described during a panel discussion how clinics frequently run out of stock.

South Africa, which launched later than Zambia, but on a much larger scale , is now facing many of the same issues.

A man named Aaron walks into a clinic

"Yesterday, I saw something I've never seen before," Sister Samaria Mwale told Bhekisisa at Chilenje Level One Hospital in Lusaka, to which we travelled in June.

“A man called Aaron walked into the clinic with seven women from a nearby brothel.”

Aaron had learned about LEN through field workers and persuaded the women to come with him. He got the injection too.

“I took them because it's for their protection,” he later told Bhekisisa. “By these women being safe, many of us are safe.”

Aaron is planning to bring another six women to the clinic.

Mwale had also chosen LEN for herself. “I thought it would be very painful, but it was manageable,” she says.

But Zambia hasn’t created this interest by waiting for people like Aaron to walk into clinics.

“If you just sat here on your nice desk, no one would come,” Mwale explains.

Health workers and community organisations have been taking information about LEN into communities — sometimes literally drumming up interest.

But with doses scarce, much of the outreach has happened close to clinics where LEN is actually available.

Aaron heard about LEN this way.

It’s an attempt to solve the dilemma: create demand, but create it where you have injections to offer.

Elmari Briedenhann , head of communication and engagement at Wits RHI , has helped develop community plans in South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Kenya. She says keeping quiet about LEN because supplies are scarce would create another problem: rumours and wrong information.

“If we don't say something, the space is going to fill up with misinformation,” Briedenhann says.

The answer, she argues, is to tell people what LEN is — but also to be honest about where and when they can get it.

“In that sense, I'm a big fan of the truth.”