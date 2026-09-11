Can flood survivors’ stories make climate science better?

On the first morning we stood together in a circle and checked in. The workshop began with conversations about the meaning of extreme weather and mental health. The community researchers told us what extreme weather meant in the place where they live.

Around the room, we had pinned handwritten questions to the walls; tables were covered with paper, paints, glue, magazines and coloured pencils.

Tell us a true story about a time in the recent past when you experienced an extreme weather event that affected your mental health.

We would like to understand how the way you were thinking or feeling influenced your ability to get through that event.

Is there anything that stands out in your memory — something that happened, or something that you or someone else did — that made it more difficult or easier for you to cope?

The questions were designed to encourage the community researchers to focus on a single experience, built around a profoundly memorable moment, rather than trying to describe everything that had happened. The questions asked them to reflect on how flooding affected their lives, their homes and their families as well as what followed and what helped or hindered them when trying to cope.

Over the next five days, the research centre, usually a place of science and technology, became a creative environment where people could reflect and share stories they had rarely spoken about before. They listened to one another, asked questions, offered encouragement and helped one another bring out important details. They wrote, drew, painted and finally recorded their illustrated stories on digital tablets to produce short videos.

Across four workshops, held over six months, the community researchers in each country shared stories that took us into homes, fields, hospitals, schools, churches and temporary shelters. Through 37 individual digital stories, they described moments of terror and loss — some lost homes, others family members — and the decisions, relationships and acts of bravery and care that shaped how people coped in the aftermath of climate shock.

Collapsing walls, flooded fields In South Africa, Balungile remembered standing outside her home, unable to reach her children as the wall began to collapse. She thought they might be dead. Years later, whenever dark clouds gather, she listens for sounds that will warn her if another wall begins to crack.

In Kenya, Jane woke to the sound of shouting and bulldozers ploughing through shacks — the government’s way of forcing people to move from their homes, which were situated along a flood-prone riverbank. Still in her pyjamas, she ran to help a friend rescue what she could before the houses were demolished. She reflected: "Since we had nowhere to take our questions, we kept them to ourselves, hoping that one day we will be valued, respected and treated right."