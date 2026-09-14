Childbirth abuse is rife. Why don’t we see it?

An online training course on respectful maternity care — which might become compulsory for all staff working with pregnant women — is set to be launched on 22 September on the health department’s Knowledge Hub platform, says the health department.

The course consists of three lessons, which include embedded videos, and takes about 3.5 hours to complete, says Fikile Ndlovu, the deputy director general for maternal health. Health workers will be able to complete it in their own time, at a pace that suits them.

“We wish to make it a mandatory course for not only midwives but all health service providers working in maternity settings because respectful care starts with attitude from all officials, whether a security at the gate, assistant nurses or cleaners in the wards up to midwives and doctors.”

It’s long overdue, the March findings from a commissioned DG Murray Trust and Embrace survey on obstetric violence and conducted by Social Surveys Africa, in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, show. Over the past 10 years, an estimated 1.79-million women — 60% of everyone who gave birth in the two provinces — had been mistreated by health workers during labour, whether physically, emotionally or verbally.

Only one in three women who were mistreated — from being slapped to being shouted at, examined roughly or ignored during labour — knew that health workers’ behaviour was wrong. Only 7% reported it.

Although the survey ran only in two provinces, it can give a window into what is happening at a bigger scale, seeing that KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are the two most densely populated provinces in the country and represent a mix of urban and rural healthcare settings.

Three-quarters of women in the birthing survey said they weren’t allowed to have someone with them during the birth. Four out of 10 said there weren’t curtains between them and the next patient.

Obstetric violence, which is a catch-all phrase for any form of abusive behaviour towards women during labour, is not new in South Africa. In fact, almost 30 years ago, researchers from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) looked into what could be behind health workers’ offensive attitudes to women giving birth.

Yet little has changed in three decades, with similar accounts of being slapped, shamed or shouted at during labour surfacing in the recent survey as in the research from the late 1990s.

Women who’ve faced mistreatment “have real pain that they still feel so acutely, even though they gave birth years ago”, says Julie Mentor, who leads Embrace, an advocacy organisation for mothers under the umbrella of the DG Murray Trust and which was the first to put numbers to the issue of obstetric violence in a big way. “We’ve sat with grandmothers, crying while telling us about what they’ve experienced — and devastated that nothing has changed for their own daughters.”

“Violence during childbirth won't be rooted out without leadership from the top,” says Rachel Jewkes, a specialist researcher at the SAMRC and who was the lead author on the first paper on obstetric violence in South Africa close to three decades ago.

“It ought to be something that’s much easier to fix than a lot of other problems in health facilities,” she explains. “It doesn't cost anything to not insult people and slap them.”

We’ve seen before how powerful knowing the size of a problem can be — and how solid evidence can help leaders make decisions that can change people’s lives.

We dived into the data from the survey to unpack what the numbers mean. Here’s what we found.

Obstetric violence is real but it’s not seen Just over 1.79-million women being abused during childbirth in the past 10 years in two provinces is a big number. But what does it really mean?

We translated the figure to a daily count. Our sums showed that around 2.98 million women had a baby in those 10 years, which works out to 817 deliveries each day. In 490 of those, women were treated disrespectfully. It’s 12 out of every 20 people giving birth a day.