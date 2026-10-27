Without floods, a quarter fewer Africans in this study would have mental health problems

In 2024, roughly four in every 10 disasters were because of water overflowing land that is normally dry.

But keeping your head above water when a flood hits is about more than just staying safe in the moment; it’s also about not drowning in feelings of despair, fear or impending dread afterwards.

Studies show that living through a flood can leave psychological scars that last for years — especially if people are poor or have little social support.

Yet the mental health effects of natural disasters such as floods are mostly unknown in Africa — despite half of the continent’s 54 countries having had extreme rainfall in 2024.

Climate models show that extreme rainfall will probably hit more often as the Earth’s air keeps warming. (In 2025, the global air temperature was about 1.4°C higher than what it was 150 years ago, before we people started burning lots of fossil fuels.) Combine this threat with poor infrastructure like roads, housing, sanitation and healthcare, and limited ability to rebuild when disaster does hit, it’s like a perfect storm brewing — with people’s mental wellbeing as the collateral damage.

This is why a new study looked into how floods affect people’s mental wellbeing in four countries in Africa — Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mozambique and South Africa.

The results are striking: across the four study sites combined, floods led to mental health issues in about a quarter of people who took part in the study. In other words: if the flood had not happened, 25% fewer people would have had mental health problems.

What do the results mean for countries where public health systems are under pressure and communities have little means to bounce back after a disaster, especially when extreme weather is no longer a rare event?

We jump in at the deep end to wade through the data.

A snapshot of a continent The research team worked in four countries across West, East and Southern Africa to study the link between flooding and mental wellbeing and “looking at both shared patterns and differences”, explains Ahri epidemiologist Collins Iwuji, the project’s lead researcher. “Although our findings do not represent Africa as a whole, they broaden the evidence on flooding and mental health across these regions.”

The study included 5 336 participants, with a sample of between about 1 000 and 1 600 in each country, with at least as many people having experienced a flood as those who didn’t. The study sites spanned urban and rural areas and included a spread of household sizes and employment and education levels, giving a good mix of socioeconomic conditions.

High waters, low feelings Across the sample as a whole, signs of mental health problems were more common among people who had lived through a flood than among those who had not.