Robots, polony and the fight to keep schizophrenia patients out of hospital

After the depression set in, after the schizophrenia diagnosis came, the brothers would go to the hospital by taxi. But first they had to get to the taxi stop. This is where the seemingly simple became complicated.

They would leave their home on the outskirts of Gqeberha, after Phumelele Ngalo spent far too much time convincing his sibling to get dressed and bathed, and about halfway there, Lithemba would stop, refusing to move, just staring at his brother. Not so much defiant as disappeared.

“And then I'll say: ‘Bana, come on, let's go,’” Phumelele explains how he would eventually snap, exasperated. “Then I would have to go back and take him by his hand, and we would go to the taxi together. Even when we got into the hospital, in the waiting room, he would stand up and go and sit on another seat. And I'm like: ‘Why can't you just be steady? Why can't you just sit next to me?’ You know, so it's all those kinds of things.”

Phumelele, who is now 37, has been the main caregiver for Lithemba for the past 10 years. That was when schizophrenia was named by the doctor, which was after years of believing it was severe depression that kept Lithemba locked in his room, motionless, refusing to speak or bathe.

Phumelele and Lithemba slept in the same bed growing up and were close. It made sense Phumelele would end up being the one to look after his younger brother. Both parents had died by the time Lithemba was diagnosed and, while they lived together with their elder sister and her family, Phumelele was the person Lithemba would listen to when he wasn't feeling well.

But it has been more than a year that Lithemba has been gone. He’s back at the inpatient mental healthcare facility across town.

“I spoke to him on the phone last week and he was asking: ‘When are you coming to discharge me?’ And I'm like: ‘No, I have to get a report from your psychiatrist. But when you come back home, you have to take your medication. Otherwise, you're gonna go back there again.’”

The brothers are caught in the revolving door of mental healthcare services, which takes Lithemba away from his family and to long-term facilities and back again.

A few years ago, the two of them talked to researchers who wanted to better understand the needs of people living with severe mental health conditions in Nelson Mandela Bay. The Ngalos’ perspectives were used to build and pilot community-based recovery groups, led by peers in the area — groups that have the potential to help people like Lithemba stay healthy, at home and out of costly inpatient care.

Never cured, only managed Schizophrenia is a haunting condition that manifests in hallucinations and delusions. Those who have it may see things that aren’t there, hear whispers of disembodied voices, their brains ensnared in a series of tricks and teases, coaxing them into believing something that isn’t. That people are following them, or that they are a deity or that someone they know is no longer really who they say they are. Some, like Lithemba, become catatonic, retreating into themselves, silent, unreachable.

But similar to someone with a chronic illness such as diabetes or heart disease, with medication and healthy living — the right food, regular sleep, exercise — schizophrenia can normally be managed. Without it, severe mental health conditions can trigger psychosis, where reality becomes an apparition.

It’s not uncommon for people to stop taking their pills, like Lithemba. He starts to feel better so, he reasons, he no longer needs them. Besides, the medication makes him feel tired.

For some, medication comes with side effects that leave them exhausted or with hands that shake uncontrollably. But it is the medication, alongside the help of family caregivers — whose roles extend to helping their loved ones bathe, dress, eat, get to the clinic and manage their finances — that keeps them well and out of long-term facilities, where beds are scarce and healthcare costly.

Yet in the public sector, medication is often the only outpatient support on offer.

As Phumelele sees the system: “You just get a refill of the medication, full stop. The nurse will sign and stamp and tell you to take your medication and to come back in another month.”

It isn’t enough, says Charlene Sunkel, who founded Aves Mental Health, formerly known as the Global Mental Health Peer Network, in 2018. “Medication is just part of your recovery,” she says. “The rest is your relationships with your family and your community … and having a purpose in life.”

Sunkel is an advocate of the peer-led recovery model for severe mental health conditions.

Think of it as a sort of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) approach, where people who live with mental health conditions come together, peers sharing their experiences, where the specialists are others like them, rather than people in white coats. In AA, those who have more time in recovery — that is, those not drinking and trying to live a healthier life — become mentors to those with less time between them and their drink. You are never a recovered alcoholic; your condition is never “cured”. Addiction, like severe mental health conditions, means constant recovery, managed for a lifetime.

The Aves consortium is made up exclusively of those with lived experience of mental illness, something that is becoming increasingly recognised as an integral part of policymaking and mental health services globally. Aves trains advocates, mainly from low- and middle-income countries like South Africa, who go on to train others with mental illness in a constant cycle of knowledge-sharing. They work with the World Health Organisation and institutions like Harvard University in the United States, where they are creating a teaching series focused on how those with lived experience can become involved in studies, as well as helping researchers understand how to include them as partners rather than specimens.

“When I was told I had schizophrenia, I was literally told I have no rights,” says Sunkel. “I couldn’t go anywhere unaccompanied. I was told I would never achieve anything. I probably lost nine years of my life just because of that mindset.

“But that change can start at the community level … where the person is empowered to actually lead their own recovery and treatment plans. I was just given medication and told: ‘Okay, in the morning you need to drink this one, you must take this one at night,’ not telling me why, what it is, how it works. I may not understand the chemicals and high terminology but even if you draw pictures for me, I need to know.”

Crash course Pictures and stories became the core discussion material used in a study co-led by Carrie Brooke-Sumner, a researcher at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), and Laura Asher, an associate professor in public health at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom. The Prize study was designed to test whether the peer-led recovery model for those living with psychosis, the hallucinations and delusions that can affect people with severe mental health conditions, would work for those living in townships in the Eastern Cape, where poverty levels are high and education levels low. Places where, outside a disability grant, family is often the only support.

To formulate the study, Brooke-Sumner and her research partners started by interviewing family members and caregivers and those with mental health conditions to figure out what their needs were.

Once they had that understanding, the researchers worked with Gill Faris, a former psychiatric nurse with a master’s in adult education who spends her days, as she says, “putting these high-level concepts that sit on university hilltops into everyday language”.

The challenge, though, is that first you have to train the trainers. In this case, it would be the social workers who get the initial, detailed training. They were the ones teaching what they learnt to those with lived experience, who would then be given another set of materials to help them lead and maintain the peer groups.