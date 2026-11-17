Real daily joy might be greeting you at the front door rather than appearing on your screen. The Feed the Joy survey, conducted by Bobtail, reveals that 85.6% of dog owners smile or laugh daily because of their dogs, whereas just 49.4% say the same about social media.

The recent survey collected responses from over 2 000 South Africans, including 1,801 current dog owners. The study highlights the simple ways dogs can lift your mood and bring joy to everyday life.

That preference for real-world connection extends to family life. Among surveyed adults living with children aged 16 or younger, 77.5% believe their children would choose playing with dogs over spending time on devices. Even more tellingly, 94.1% would prefer their children to choose their four-legged companions over screen time.

“What really stood out in the survey is the contrast between what captures our attention and what actually brings us joy,” says Savashnee Naidoo, Assistant Brand Manager for Bobtail. “Screens compete for our attention, but the findings suggest that attention isn’t the same as connection. What dogs offer is something remarkably uncomplicated: a genuine relationship that asks very little of us, yet has the power to lift our mood, bring us into the moment and add joy to everyday life.”

That connection often starts the moment owners walk through the door. After a difficult day, 93.9% of dog owners surveyed identified their dog's greeting as something likely to lift their spirits.

It's perhaps unsurprising, then, that companionship was cited almost twice as often as security, as a reason for having a dog, at 68.9% compared with 34.7%.

And that companionship can be found in the most ordinary moments of the day. Two-thirds of dog owners surveyed say they talk to their dogs “all day”, while 48.3% share what's been happening in their lives and 46.8% even discuss what's for supper. In a multilingual country, it's not surprising that 44.4% of those surveyed speak to their dogs in more than one language.

The affection extends beyond words. Among dog owners surveyed, 74.0% give their dogs birthday presents or other gifts, with women more likely to do so than men (77.5% versus 66.4%). A further 19.6% don't currently give gifts but believe their dogs deserve them.

The survey also revealed how much owners value simply spending time with their dogs. Asked how they would spend extra money in December, 80.4% of dog owners surveyed chose simple experiences with their dogs at home over a holiday or getaway for themselves.