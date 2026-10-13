Pillay urges action against US sanctions on ICC

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Navi Pillay has urged governments to take collective action to defend the International Criminal Court (ICC) against sweeping American sanctions, warning that efforts to undermine international justice threaten accountability for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The South African jurist, who was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, has called on the United States to reclaim its role as a defender of human rights amid growing international concern over Washington's campaign against the Court.

Speaking to Reuters in The Hague on Tuesday, Pillay said the US should return to its traditional leadership in protecting human rights.

"My message is: 'You have to get back to playing your serious role as a leader, playing a liberatory role for the rest of the world'," she said.

Her remarks followed the Trump administration's announcement on Friday of sanctions against the ICC as an institution, extending earlier measures against individual judges and prosecutors.

The sanctions were announced hours after Pillay received the Nobel Peace Prize. She told Reuters she did not believe the timing was coincidental, although the US has been pursuing measures against the Court for some time.

"I think it's very unfortunate. However, the plans of targeting international criminal justice through the ICC were brewing all the time," she said.

In a separate interview with the Associated Press on Monday, Pillay described the sanctions as "completely unlawful" and called for "collective action, not just words" from governments committed to international justice.

The US measures follow the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel rejects the allegations and disputes the Court's jurisdiction. The US has also challenged the ICC's authority to investigate American and Israeli nationals.

The sanctions could restrict the Court's access to financial services, technology and other essential operations. Washington has, however, suspended the latest measures for six months and authorised certain transactions to continue.

Pillay, a former ICC judge, visited the Court's headquarters on Monday to express solidarity with staff members facing mounting political pressure.

She said supporting the Court's personnel had been her immediate priority on returning to The Hague.

The ICC confirmed the visit, during which Pillay praised the dedication and courage of its staff. Court president Tomoko Akane congratulated her on the Nobel award.