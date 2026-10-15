US court blocks sanctions on groups assisting ICC Gaza investigation

A United States federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing sanctions against two human rights organisations cooperating with the International Criminal Court's investigations into alleged war crimes in Gaza, dealing a legal setback to Washington's campaign against the tribunal.

US District Judge Jesse Furman granted a preliminary injunction on Tuesday protecting Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) and the Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide (TAAG), which challenged restrictions on their ability to provide evidence and assistance to the ICC.

The ruling comes days after Washington imposed sanctions directly on the court, escalating a confrontation over its investigations into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israeli officials in Gaza.

In his 30-page ruling, Furman found that the organisations were likely to succeed in their challenge to President Donald Trump's February 2025 executive order because its restrictions on speech were based on content and could not satisfy the constitutional requirements for such limitations.

The injunction prevents US authorities from enforcing specified sanctions against the plaintiffs for activities covered by the ruling. It does not invalidate the executive order in its entirety or prevent the government from enforcing sanctions against other organisations.

The organisations had argued that the sanctions threatened their ability to communicate with ICC officials, submit evidence and cooperate with investigators without risking severe financial or criminal penalties.

DAWN has previously submitted evidence of alleged crimes to the ICC under Article 15 of the Rome Statute, which allows individuals and organisations to provide information about potential crimes falling within the court's jurisdiction.

TAAG had been preparing similar submissions but had refrained from proceeding because of the threat of prosecution.

Following the ruling, DAWN announced that it would immediately resume advocacy before the ICC concerning alleged crimes committed by Israeli and American officials.

The organisation also said it intended to renew cooperation with Palestinian human rights organisations Al-Haq, Al Mezan and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, as well as United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, all of whom have been targeted by US sanctions.

DAWN executive director Omar Shakir described the decision as a setback to the Trump administration's efforts to shield Israeli officials and their American supporters from accountability.

TAAG also announced plans to proceed with preparing evidence concerning allegations that US officials aided and abetted genocide in Palestine. These remain allegations advanced by the organisation, not findings by the ICC.

The legal challenge follows the ICC's November 2024 decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Both men have rejected the allegations, while Washington has consistently opposed the court's exercise of jurisdiction over Israeli officials.