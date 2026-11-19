The International Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine State during military operations in 2017, the first time the United Nations’ highest court has held a state responsible for committing genocide.

The judgment , delivered in The Hague on 19 November, is directly relevant to a question at the heart of South Africa’s separate case against Israel over Gaza: how judges determine whether a state intended to destroy a protected group when it says it was pursuing a military objective. The court made no finding about Israel’s conduct in Thursday’s judgment.

The judges reached the genocide finding by nine votes to six. South African judge Dire Tladi and fellow South African jurist Navi Pillay, who sat as an ad hoc judge in the Myanmar case, voted with the majority. The court ordered Myanmar to make reparations, including facilitating the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Rohingya who fled.

Myanmar argued that its military campaign was a legitimate response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents. The court found that its security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed widespread sexual violence and attacked people fleeing towards Bangladesh. It also found that Myanmar imposed measures intended to prevent births within the group.

To establish genocide, the court had to determine not only what Myanmar’s forces did, but whether they acted with the specific intent to destroy the Rohingya, in whole or in part. The majority found that an intent to destroy a substantial part of the group was the only reasonable inference from the pattern of conduct. The scale and methods of the violence, the judges said, went beyond what an intention to punish the population could explain.

The court did not abandon the test that genocidal intent must be the only reasonable inference when it is inferred from a pattern of conduct. It explained that genocidal intent can coexist with other aims. In other words, identifying a military objective does not, by itself, rule out an intent to destroy a protected group.

That distinction matters for South Africa’s case, which alleges that Israel has violated the Genocide Convention in Gaza. Israel denies committing genocide. The ICJ has issued provisional measures in that case but has not ruled on the merits. Under the court’s current timetable , South Africa’s written reply is due on 22 November 2027 and Israel’s rejoinder on 22 May 2029.

In the Myanmar case, the judges also found that the state had failed to prevent genocide by individuals acting alongside its security forces, breached its obligation to punish genocide and failed to preserve evidence as required by a 2020 court order. They rejected The Gambia’s separate claim that Myanmar had directly and publicly incited private individuals to commit genocide.

Myanmar must report to the court within two years on the restitution measures it has adopted and set out proposed compensation where restitution cannot fully repair the harm. The court did not fix a compensation amount. It also ordered Myanmar to provide assurances and guarantees that the violations would not recur.

The Gambia brought the case in November 2019 with the backing of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. In 2022, the ICJ ruled that The Gambia did not have to show it was directly affected to bring the case: every state party to the Genocide Convention has an interest in seeing its obligations upheld. Eleven countries intervened on questions of treaty interpretation without becoming parties to the dispute.