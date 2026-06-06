Haval H7 Black Edition: a reason the Chinese are winning

The GWM Haval H7 launched in South Africa in early 2025 but the manufacturer has now updated it to make it more attractive.

Blacked out mirrors, black roof rails, black badging, updated alloy wheels and a blacked-out grille mean that the flagship model of Haval’s SUV range is now the H7 black edition.

Everything else remains the same.

It’s offered either with a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine or as a hybrid (HEV).

The price of the H7 Black Edition ranges from R604 950 for the 4×2 petrol variant to R734 950 for the HEV, which is also an all-wheel-drive model.

The Haval H7 Black Edition made me realise why the Chinese are ultimately winning in South Africa. I was in the top-spec HEV model and the R734 950 price tag made it feel like a bargain.

From a styling point of view, it isn’t going to turn heads but it will stand out.

The spacious interior has comfortable leather seats, soft-touch materials, a neatly set out cabin and buttons below the infotainment screen that makes it all the better for the driver.

The backseats also enjoy retractable blinds on the windows and there is a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of technology, the seats are heated and ventilated, the steering-wheel is also heated, there is a neatly tucked-in 12.3 inch digital driver display and a large 14.6 inch infotainment screen equipped with both Apple Car Play and Android Auto. There are also 360-degree and 540-degree cameras integrated into the system.

The H7 doesn’t compromise on safety. The Australasian New Car Assessment Programme has awarded it a five-star safety rating.

When it comes to driving, I did note last year that the petrol 4×2 version was slightly unresponsive but with the HEV, there is an additional 150Nm of torque that makes it smooth sailing.

The fuel consumption is also decent. I averaged 7.5 litres/100km.

The H7 Black Edition is a quality product that provides excellent value for money. It is an example of why Chinese manufacturers keep climbing the vehicle sales charts in South Africa.

The May 2026 new vehicle sales figures show that GWM, Chery and Jetour sit in the 10 best-sellers with GWM selling 2 605 vehicles, Chery 2 569 and Jetour 2 020.

Only one German automaker was a Top 10 best-seller in May.

GWM ranked fifth for the highest year-on-year growth at the end of the first quarter of 2026, registering a 42.9% growth while other Chinese brands, like Jetour, registered a 249% growth and Omoda Jaecoo 78.5%.