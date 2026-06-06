MG Cyberster: The roadster we never knew we needed

What’s it like to drive? The MG Cyberster is fully electric. It’s the only EV roadster in South Africa.

It has a 77kWh battery that has a claimed range of 443km on a full charge, depending on the way you’re driving it. I had 407km on a full charge but then again, I had it on test, so I didn’t care about maximising range.

There were other things to test out. The manufacturer claims the Cyberster has 375kW of power and 725Nm of torque and can achieve 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

This is possible thanks to a small button labelled “Supersport” on the steering wheel. It activates the dual-motor setup, which unleashes the peak output of the vehicle, sharpens the throttle response, stiffening the suspension and reducing traction control.

Once that is done, the car throws you back and hits 100km/h before you can even blink. It’s incredibly exhilarating and you want to keep doing it over and over again. Feeling the breeze when the roof is up adds to the experience.

However, when you solely rely on the motor mounted to the rear-wheels, the car has a lot of power but feels like a comfortable cruiser, rather than an overly ambitious sports car.