The VW Beetle: A vessel of mercy with rich heritage

In 1968, Walt Disney released The Love Bug, starring Herbie, a sentient, pearl-white 1963 Volkswagen Beetle.

The film became a massive global box-office success, transforming the vehicle into an international symbol of pure joy, innocence and care-free fun.

Fueled by the Hollywood exposure, the Beetle became a western symbol of “flower power” in the years that followed as audiences associated the car with comedy, peace signs and Disney magic.

However, in South Africa, the white Beetle on the ground in Soweto was operating in a real violent, national crisis.

On 16 June 1976, photo journalist Sam Nzima and reporter Sophie Tema were working in Soweto using a VW Beetle — a press vehicle — that belonged to their employer, The World newspaper.

When Hector Pieterson was shot, Mbuyisa Makhubo carried him to this specific car. Tema opened the door, Hector Pieterson was placed in the back seat and Tom Khoza drove them to the Orlando West Clinic. When they arrived at the clinic, he was pronounced dead.

The Beetle played a far more pivotal role than just taking Hector Pieterson to the hospital.

It also smuggled the iconic photographs taken by Nzima of Makhubo carrying Pieterson to the car back to The World’s offices in downtown Johannesburg.

The photo made the front page of the next edition of the paper and became a pillar of change in the apartheid regime.

In a 2015 interview with Forbes Africa, Nzima recalled that the police came back for him and he knew that would happen, so he wound the film and stashed it in his sock and then loaded another film.

“As I anticipated, the police came back and grabbed me after they ran away for a few minutes. They took my three cameras and exposed my films. When they thought they had destroyed the evidence, our driver Thomas Khoza rushed the film to The World office. The picture was published the next day.”

The Beetle acted as a vessel of mercy on a day of massacre.

However, VWSA takes no credit for the heroic getaway that the Beetle produced on that day. VWSA head of communications Andile Dlamini told the Mail & Guardian that vehicle was a background player in this defining moment in South Africa’s journey to liberation, but the brand has never claimed ownership of this moment.

"The tragedy of the 16 June 1976 uprisings is a key moment in the national struggle for human rights, and the focus should be on the true heroes who fought this battle at great cost," he said.

75 years of heritage Besides being an influential car in South Africa’s history, the Beetle is also a vehicle that began VW’s heritage in the country.

The first VW to be produced in South Africa was the Beetle on 31 August 1951 at the Kariega plant (then Uithagen) in the Eastern Cape.

The Beetle became South Africa’s best-selling vehicle for 11 consecutive years, which helped VW establish a footprint in the country.

It also became affectionately known by South Africans as the Volla across deeply divided communities because it was cheap, easy to maintain and could handle rough township roads without much fuss, therefore making it accessible to many South Africans.

According to VWSA's own archival exhibition records, the vehicle was a social equaliser. It was a machine that drove the “democratisation of personal mobility," allowing thousands of South Africans to afford their very first vehicle.

Dlamini said that the Beetle truly was a people's car, not just in South Africa, but globally as well.

Local production of the Beetle ran from 1951 to 1979 selling 288 353 units in that period.

"Our plant in Kariega, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, is the oldest Volkswagen factory outside of Germany – which also means we were the first plant outside of Germany to build the Beetle. Our 75-year history, our impact in the community and the economy of the Eastern Cape and South Africa, were all built on the foundation of our early success, and the Beetle was a critical part of that," Dlamini added.

The last Beetle, nicknamed “Matti” rolled off the Kariega floor on 18 January 1979. He left an emotional set of workers who gave him a bit of pizazz to send him off.

According to AutoPavilion, the official Volkswagen automotive museum, Matti left the production line a “bronze adonis” with all sorts of special accessories fitted by VW employees.

Matti also left with a bouquet of flowers, while VW brought the Golf onto the manufacturing floor at Kariega. Matti was maintained by the company for the next 27 years but suffered an accident in 2006 when a truck carrying the lovely Beetle overturned.

In 2017 however, a specialist Volkswagen Product Engineering Team in Kariega, together with expert body work and paint specialists in Gqeberha completely restored the Beetle, which now sits at the AutoPavilion museum.