JMC Vigus review: Ford DNA and a price tag that humbles the establishment

South Africans are fiercely protective over their bakkies. For years, the light commercial vehicle market has been a two-horse race between Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

It is a territory built on brand loyalty, where newcomers used to be viewed with deep suspicion.

Not anymore. First came GWM with the P-Series, proving that buyers were willing to ditch the heritage for a bakkie packed with features that didn’t lighten their pockets as much.

This was not exclusive to the bakkie space. Brands like Chery, Haval and Jetour made their way into the SUV space with the same offerings. The Chinese have become market disruptors.

Now, Jinglang Motors Corporation (JMC) is also going on the offensive, with the Vigus.

Launched locally in March 2026, the sixth-generation JMC Vigus double cab isn’t just looking for a foothold in South Africa; it is putting the traditional budget bakkie brigade on notice.

That’s because its presence alone is attractive and noticeable. The large, bold and unapologetic JMC lettering across the grille removes any thought of the vehicle being a timid workhorse.

The manufacturer calls it a mecha-inspired look but it certainly gives off the American truck aesthetic, intentionally echoing aggressive US trucks like the Ford Ranger Raptor, the RAM 1500 Rebel and specialised GMC models.

In a South African market where bakkie buyers treat road presence as a currency, the aggressive styling makes the vehicle look premium — and intimidating in a rearview mirror.

That aggressive styling continues throughout the exterior of the vehicle, with firm side steps and bold lettering across the back.

The JMC Vigus features a perfectly square 1 475mm load bin that is slightly shorter and narrower than that of a Hilux or Ranger but its loading floor sits up to 100mm lower than the pair, making heavy cargo easier to lift.

But measuring 5 335mm in length, the Vigus is 15mm shorter than a Ford Ranger and 10mm longer than a Toyota Hilux double cab.



Inside is where it gets interesting.

Normally, Chinese brands come with premium-looking interiors, leather seats, leather-wrapped steering wheels and a bunch of technology that can, at times, become frustrating because it takes a while to get used to.

At first glance, the interior of the Vigus looks like it follows the mantra. It has a massive 12.8 inch infotainment screen equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has a nine-inch digital instrument cluster and clean centre console.



However, there’s no soft-touch dash or door panels. It’s all hard plastic — even the steering wheel. I suppose certain compromises have to be expected when the vehicle is categorised as budget-friendly.

When it comes to the seats, there is no leather. Although it feels slightly odd, especially in the top-of-the-range variant, JMC South Africa partnered with Lear Corporation (a premium global seating supplier for luxury brands) to craft ergonomic cloth seats. It creates a cabin environment that feels less like a utilitarian workhorse and more like a mid-tier family SUV.