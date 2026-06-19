JMC Vigus review: Ford DNA and a price tag that humbles the establishment

South Africans are fiercely protective over their bakkies. For years, the light commercial vehicle market has been a two-horse race between Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.
It is a territory built on brand loyalty, where newcomers used to be viewed with deep suspicion.
Not anymore. First came GWM with the P-Series, proving that buyers were willing to ditch the heritage for a bakkie packed with features that didn’t lighten their pockets as much.
This was not exclusive to the bakkie space. Brands like Chery, Haval and Jetour made their way into the SUV space with the same offerings. The Chinese have become market disruptors.
Now, Jinglang Motors Corporation (JMC) is also going on the offensive, with the Vigus.
Launched locally in March 2026, the sixth-generation JMC Vigus double cab isn’t just looking for a foothold in South Africa; it is putting the traditional budget bakkie brigade on notice.
That’s because its presence alone is attractive and noticeable. The large, bold and unapologetic JMC lettering across the grille removes any thought of the vehicle being a timid workhorse.
The manufacturer calls it a mecha-inspired look but it certainly gives off the American truck aesthetic, intentionally echoing aggressive US trucks like the Ford Ranger Raptor, the RAM 1500 Rebel and specialised GMC models.
In a South African market where bakkie buyers treat road presence as a currency, the aggressive styling makes the vehicle look premium — and intimidating in a rearview mirror.
That aggressive styling continues throughout the exterior of the vehicle, with firm side steps and bold lettering across the back.
The JMC Vigus features a perfectly square 1 475mm load bin that is slightly shorter and narrower than that of a Hilux or Ranger but its loading floor sits up to 100mm lower than the pair, making heavy cargo easier to lift.
But measuring 5 335mm in length, the Vigus is 15mm shorter than a Ford Ranger and 10mm longer than a Toyota Hilux double cab.
Inside is where it gets interesting.
Normally, Chinese brands come with premium-looking interiors, leather seats, leather-wrapped steering wheels and a bunch of technology that can, at times, become frustrating because it takes a while to get used to.
At first glance, the interior of the Vigus looks like it follows the mantra. It has a massive 12.8 inch infotainment screen equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has a nine-inch digital instrument cluster and clean centre console.
However, there’s no soft-touch dash or door panels. It’s all hard plastic — even the steering wheel. I suppose certain compromises have to be expected when the vehicle is categorised as budget-friendly.
When it comes to the seats, there is no leather. Although it feels slightly odd, especially in the top-of-the-range variant, JMC South Africa partnered with Lear Corporation (a premium global seating supplier for luxury brands) to craft ergonomic cloth seats. It creates a cabin environment that feels less like a utilitarian workhorse and more like a mid-tier family SUV.
The hard plastics are probably the only downside to the interior. Other than that, it left me satisfied.
What is it like to drive?
The JMC Vigus is available in three options: 4x2 manual, 4x2 automatic and 4x4 automatic.
I was in the 4x4 automatic variant. It has a 2.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that pushes out 123kW of power and 430Nm of torque. That is more than enough to get by on.
I wouldn’t call it the smoothest bakkie on the road. With an empty load bin, you do feel the bumps along the way but the most important detail is that JMC did not opt for budget-friendly options when it came to the gearbox. To ensure the Vigus drives as well as it looks, it went shopping through a rolodex of the world's finest automotive suppliers.
The automatic variants are paired with an excellent eight-speed torque-converter gearbox using ZF and Schaeffler technology, while the crisp six-speed manual comes from Magna.
Take it off-road and the terrain-conquering hardware is equally elite, using a shift-on-the-fly transfer case from BorgWarner and a mechanical locking rear differential from Eaton. For bakkie buyers, the names bring immediate peace of mind.
The eight-speed automatic eliminates any rough gear shifts and keeps it consistent and easy in town and on the highway.
Overcoming the hurdles
The biggest hurdle for any new vehicle brand entering South Africa is the "copycat" stigma — buyers want to know if a vehicle is built to last. With the Vigus, JMC has a compelling ace up its sleeve — a deep, decades-long industrial partnership with Ford.
This isn't a case of JMC copying Ford's homework. The two companies operate a massive joint venture in China, co-developing platforms and building Ford-badged products side-by-side.
This doesn’t mean you are going to be buying a Ranger with a different badge when you purchase a JMC Vigus or that a Ford engine is used in the Vigus. The 2.5 litre turbocharged engine is JMC built and engineered but while the metal is cast by JMC, the engineering discipline is pure Ford.
Operating side by side with Ford in China for decades means JMC builds its powertrains under the watchful eye of global quality-control standards. The engine, codenamed NB25, benefits from this institutional knowledge.
It boasts a staggering 43.6% thermal efficiency and commands a technical B10 design lifespan of 800 000km. The durability wasn’t guessed, it was forged through 48 000 hours of rigorous joint-venture style bench testing and more than 1 200 hours of relentless, full-throttle trials.
Pricing and verdict
I have mentioned the word “budget” a lot in this review but I haven’t revealed the price yet.
The JMC Vigus starts at R399 900 for the 4x2 manual and goes up to R499 900 for the top-spec 4x4 automatic variant.
If you want a mid-spec double cab 4x4 automatic from a legacy brand, you are easily looking at a price tag pushing past R650 000 or R750 000.
JMC is offering a full-sized, 5.3m-long double cab that has serious road presence for the price of a compact crossover. Much of the aggressive rollout is down to the corporate backing of the Salvador Caetano Group, which gives the brand a level of network security and parts supply that earlier Chinese imports lacked.
But make no mistake, the JMC Vigus is no Ford Ranger Wildtrak and doesn’t try to be.
Instead, it strikes at the heart of the hard-working South African consumer, small business owner or fleet buyer who needs full-sized 4x4 utility and modern tech without taking out a second mortgage. Backed by solid global component pedigree and unmistakable Ford lineage, it is an exceptionally well-priced package that is bound to shake up the market.