Citroen Basalt sells you comfort at R350k, and it's worth it

Coupé-SUVs are everywhere these days. In South Africa, manufacturers are throwing everything at the compact and mid-size crossover segment, from boxy designs to tech-loaded offerings.

But while many chase bold specs and hybrid powertrains, Citroën has taken a different route with the Basalt. It’s not trying to be the fastest or the most gadget-heavy. Instead, it leans hard into distinctive French styling, exceptional ride comfort and honest everyday practicality.

After spending time with models like the C3 Aircross and other Stellantis offerings, it was clear Citroën needed something fresh that stands out without chasing every trend. With the Basalt, they’ve largely hit the mark.

It seems boxy SUVs with aggressive front ends are still in fashion, but Citroën went for something more flowing. The Basalt embraces a sleek coupé roofline that gives it a sportier, more elegant silhouette while keeping proper SUV stance and 180 mm ground clearance. The front is bold and recognisably Citroën, with good presence on the road. Along the sides, it looks tidy and modern.

My only real criticism of the Citroën Basalt is that, from some angles, the rear design feels more restrained than the bold and distinctive front end. While the coupe-SUV silhouette adds a touch of character, it doesn't quite carry through the same visual drama found up front. Still, it's a minor quibble, especially considering you're unlikely to spend much time admiring the back of your own car.

Another drawback is the use of hard plastics in some areas of the cabin, which is to be expected at this price point. The upside is that everything feels well assembled, with panels fitting together neatly and very few rattles or unwanted noise, giving the interior a solid, durable feel.

But on the inside, it’s a different story. In true Citroën fashion, the effort on comfort is excellent. You get a clean 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with a 7-inch digital driver display.

The cabin feels airy and spacious for a car in this class. Rear legroom and headroom are surprisingly generous despite the sloping roof, and the 470-litre boot is one of the bigger ones in the segment, genuinely useful for family life or weekend escapes.

The seats are well-judged for long trips, and the overall layout makes it feel like a proper family SUV that can handle daily duties without fuss.