From R170k to R890k: How the Mercedes-Benz A-Class grew up

We all have that one car. The car that is not just a point A to B type of car but one that holds great sentiment.

For me, it’s the 2006 Mercedes-Benz A170 Avantgarde manual. It’s the car that allowed me to enter the world of motoring. It’s the car that I learnt to drive in.

Somehow, that car has managed to stay in the family for the last 20 years and remains in good condition until today.

But it’s no head-turner. The 2006 version didn’t capture eyes or demand attention. It is a disproportionate vehicle to say the least. It wasn’t a sleek sedan like a C-Class and it wasn't a sports car. It was an entry point into luxury that prioritised engineering utility over pure vanity.

Fast forward to the current A-Class. I had the A200 Night Edition on test. It is low-slung, packed with digital technology and remarkably striking. The current A-Class definitely has a presence and demands looks wherever you might go.

It’s like Shrek and Prince Charming when it comes to looks but there is a reason that the 2006 A-Class didn’t embrace the “hot hatch” title.

Mercedes-Benz spent hundreds of millions developing the chassis of this vehicle. At the time, most people glossed over the engineering marvel that is the sandwich floor.

The engine does not sit upright but, rather, it is canted forward at a 59 degree angle.

This piece of engineering meant that in the event of a severe front-end crash, the engine would not come into the cabin and smash into passengers but it would slide down underneath the passenger compartment. That meant this tiny car had the crash safety rating of a vehicle twice its size.

But the real-world byproduct of that design was the cabin packaging.

Because the floor was raised, it meant that you sat quite high in the 2006 A-Class. It’s almost like sitting in one of the compact SUVs we have around today.

It also meant a ton of legroom and headroom for passengers. It could quite easily fit three full-size adults in the backseats.

When it comes to the 2026 A-Class, it is an absolute triumph of modern execution.

It doesn’t come with the technology that lets an engine slide beneath you in the event of a crash or anything but it does come with what people want nowadays.

The market has shifted. People don’t want mini-MPVs anymore; they want style, presence and technology and Mercedes delivered.

The way this cabin wraps around you makes you feel like you are driving a junior executive vehicle, not an entry-level car.

To get these stunning, low-slung proportions, Mercedes had to stretch the car by over half a meter compared to the 2006 model.

Yet, ironically, because of the thick AMG sports seats and the lower roofline, the interior feels noticeably tighter than the old car. It’s an exercise in style overriding pure packaging

The new A-Class has a mix of alcantara and leather, soft touch materials along the dash, haptic steering wheel controls, a dual-screen in front of the driver and ambient lighting that just makes the cabin feel as posh as ever.

The old A-Class wasn’t bad for its time on the inside. It had a mix of cloth and leather and a CD player, which was rare for a car in 2006.

There are still some elements that remain in the new A-Class that were present in the 2006 model.

Brushed aluminum along the doors and the buttons for the windows remain in the same place.