The Suzuki Across makes life easier

The Suzuki Across does not aim to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it sets out to make everyday life easier. That, in essence, is the thinking behind Suzuki's latest addition to its SUV line-up.

Positioned in one of South Africa's most fiercely contested market segments, the Across enters the C-SUV arena with a clear mission. It offers families, professionals and first-time SUV buyers a vehicle that blends contemporary design, sensible running costs and the technology you need without a premium price tag.

Having the Across for a week while in KZN, it became clearer by the day that it ticked the boxes that matter.

A car with a presence First impressions count, particularly in a segment filled with aggressively styled SUVs. The Across looks modern without falling into the trap of over-design.

Its profile is clean and athletic, with crisp character lines that gives it an elegant appearance. The front end is especially successful, combining slim LED headlamps with a wide grille linked by a satin chrome strip that visually stretches the vehicle's width.

Lower down, a large air intake, neatly integrated fog lamps and an aluminium-look skid plate reinforce its SUV credentials without making the styling feel contrived. Black wheel-arch cladding and side protection mouldings provide a practical touch for owners who occasionally venture beyond the suburbs. We managed well on gravel near the Eastern Cape border.

At the back, the Across adopts one of today's most fashionable design elements: a full-width rear light signature. The slim LED arrangement creates an unmistakable look after dark, while the roof spoiler and sculpted tailgate complete a rear design that feels modern.

Suzuki also gives buyers plenty of opportunity to personalise their new SUV. Seven exterior colours are available, ranging from conservative silvers and whites through to richer blues, greens and reds. Buyers opting for the flagship GLX, which we had the pleasure of driving, can further distinguish their vehicles with striking two-tone paint combinations featuring a contrasting black roof.

Simplicity done well Inside, the Across follows the same philosophy.

Rather than overwhelming occupants with multiple screens and complicated controls, Suzuki has chosen an uncluttered layout that feels intuitive almost immediately. Physical controls remain where you'd expect them to be, while the layered dashboard design adds visual interest without sacrificing usability.

It's the sort of cabin that should age well because it prioritises functionality over gimmicks.

Storage has been given a priority. Everyday items disappear into thoughtfully positioned compartments, while generous cupholders, bottle holders and a sizeable centre console make family life considerably easier. The rear seats split 60:40 to accommodate larger loads. Practical touches, like the 12V socket in the luggage compartment, mean everything from camping fridges to portable power stations can be accommodated.

Wireless phone charging also makes an appearance, reducing the inevitable tangle of charging cables that seems to accompany modern family motoring.

All the technology you need The Across arrives in two specification levels, GL and GLX, and even the entry model comes impressively equipped.

The Across is equipped with a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument display, complemented by a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Add cruise control, reverse camera, rear parking sensors, multiple USB-C ports and automatic climate control and the standard specification begins to feel premium.

The GLX is noticeably more luxurious. Synthetic leather upholstery with distinctive copper stitching, ventilated front seats and electrically adjustable driver's seating elevate everyday comfort. The panoramic glass sunroof is a delight and a huge attraction for me. The Harman Infinity sound system and configurable ambient lighting give the cabin a sophisticated ambience.

A 360-degree camera system and additional parking sensors remove much of the stress associated with navigating tight shopping-centre parking bays.

Safety remains central for Suzuki Increasingly, buyers judge family SUVs not only on comfort and practicality but on the confidence they inspire behind the wheel. The Across performs strongly.

All models receive six airbags together with electronic stability control, anti-lock braking, electronic brakeforce distribution and hill hold assist as standard.

The GLX expands the safety offering considerably by introducing a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems. Adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, lane departure prevention, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and high beam assist all work quietly in the background to reduce driver workload while adding an additional layer of protection.

Importantly, the technologies are becoming less of a luxury and more of an expectation in the segment.

Efficiency without complexity Rather than attempting to transform the vehicle into a fully electrified SUV, the mild-hybrid setup subtly assists the petrol engine during acceleration while recovering energy under braking. The result is smoother operation, lower emissions and improved fuel economy without requiring owners to alter their driving habits or worry about charging infrastructure.

Outputs stand at 76kW and 137Nm — figures aimed squarely at daily usability rather than outright performance.

More significant for most buyers will be the claimed combined fuel consumption of just 5.3 litres/100km — an increasingly attractive figure as fuel prices continue their unpredictable climb.

Suzuki's integrated starter generator also enables seamless stop-start functionality in urban traffic, helping reduce fuel consumption during the countless red lights and congestion that define city commuting.

Transmission choices remain straightforward. The GL offers either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic, while the range-topping GLX is paired exclusively with the automatic transmission.

Strong value in tough times for South Africans Perhaps the Across’s greatest strength lies not in any single feature but in the overall package.

Pricing begins at R349 900 for the GL manual, rises to R372 900 for the automatic GL, and tops out at R464 900 for the comprehensively equipped GLX automatic. Even at the top end of the range, Suzuki has managed to include technology and safety equipment that many competitors reserve for considerably more expensive derivatives.

Ownership costs are further supported by a four-year/60 000km service plan together with a five-year/200 000km promotional warranty, adding welcome peace of mind.

The Across might not be the loudest newcomer in the segment but it doesn't need to be. It focuses on the fundamentals that matter to South African buyers. This includes sensible running costs, generous equipment, reassuring safety and everyday practicality wrapped in an attractive, contemporary package.