Lepas L6 is a milestone in Chinese refinement

Fresh off the launch of the Chery plant in Rosslyn last week, the Mail&Guardian received the Lepas L6 on a pre-test launch this week.

Lepas, like Omoda and Jaecoo is one of the brands that falls under the Chery umbrella but is marketed as its own brand in South Africa.

But as a single automotive stable expands so rapidly, it risks tripping over its own feet. When a manufacturer offers multiple compact crossovers under the same corporate roof, consumers start asking a very fair question: What is the actual difference?

To understand the Lepas L6, you have to look at the siblings it shares a stable with. Chery offers the Tiggo 7 which is more practical and offers the family workhorse duties, Omoda offers the flashy, avant-garde youth and Jaecoo plays the rugged, chiseled urban adventurer.

Lepas is trying something different. The brand is trying to offer European refinement without lightened pockets.

It's certainly far more difficult to pull off, especially since Chery has already notified the public that Lepas is meant to be their luxury-arm.

The design flows far more effortlessly than its siblings. There's no sharp lines and futuristic innovation. The design language—coined the "Leopard Aesthetic"—favours smooth, flowing curves and a sculpted silhouette.

It stands out as premium without the price tag but the two standouts of the exterior is the large, prominent mesh grille with a distinct chrome cross pattern finish.

At the back, the lightbar that stretches across the boot just finishes off the elegant design in the most stunning fashion.

But it's on the inside where the Lepas L6 shines. This is where the real sense of European refinement can be felt. Chinese cars sometimes come with hyper-futuristic cabins that can sometimes feel like too much.

While the L6 embraces Chinese brands with its huge 13.2 inch infotainment screen, Lepas has opted to make the screen vertical instead of horizontal which really gives me that C-Class type of feeling and also just makes the screen feel superbly integrated into the cabin.

The quilted leather seats that are heated and ventilated further emphasise the notion of premiumness given by the interior.

However, we have been accustomed to these things being present in Chinese cars that cost a fraction of their European counterparts, so the question remains: what makes it different?

Well, the real triumph isn't the interior, it's the silence.

The engineers have focused heavily on NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) suppression and it shows. On the highway, the cabin acts as a genuine sanctuary. Thicker acoustic sealing and a softer, highly compliant suspension setup insulate you from the outside world in a way that the stiffer, sportier Omoda simply cannot match. It feels less like a basic commuter tool and more like a quiet "third space" on wheels.

Under the bonnet sits a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine delivering 108kW of power and 225Nm of torque. Now, while the Omoda C7, Jaecoo J7 and Chery Tiggo 7 all get 1.6 litre turbocharged engines that deliver more power and torque, the Lepas was never meant to give off the energy of the others.

The engine is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission which elects for power that is distinctively linear, built to ease you into momentum smoothly rather than giving you sudden, jerky bursts of torque. It prioritises progress over aggression.

But where the Lepas L6 truly surprised me was at the pumps. I own a Tiggo 7 Pro where I struggle to get the fuel consumption below 9.0 litres/100km. I've also tested majority of products in this range from the Chery group and could never achieve satisfactory fuel figures but the Lepas L6 did not climb above the 7.5 litres/100km no matter where I drove it or how I drove it.

For a crossover of this size that is still running in, that is an incredibly respectable real-world figure that will make a tangible difference to consumers feeling the pinch at the filling station.

The L6 also benefits from being built on the group's newer LEX platform and advanced EEA 5.1 electrical architecture. What does that mean in plain English? It means the software has finally grown up. One of the biggest bugs in earlier Chery products was an overly eager, intrusive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite that constantly bleeped and bonged at the driver for merely looking at a lane marking. In the L6, the driver assists are significantly better calibrated, stepping in quietly rather than causing a cabin panic.

Verdict The Lepas L6 feels like a vehicle built by a manufacturer that has actively listened to consumer feedback. It takes proven mechanical underpinnings and wraps them in a package that values quiet luxury, software maturity and daily refinement over flashy gimmicks.