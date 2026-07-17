The red S-Class: How Madiba’s hand-built Mercedes proves that love is still our finest engineering

To walk through the cold, concrete corridors of the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg is to navigate a heavy maze of our collective trauma.

The exhibition spaces are filled with the sobering ghosts of our past—yellowed passbooks, black-and-white images of defiance and the stark realities of systemic oppression.

But as you turn a corner in the permanent exhibition dedicated to Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, the heavy, historic silence is shattered by a sudden, brilliant burst of glossy, unapologetic colour.

There, bathed in the soft museum gallery lights, sits a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500SE.And it is painted in a flawless, striking shade of Signal Red.

I spend a lot of my time around modern cars.I drive highly polished, ultra-modern luxury SUVs loaded with digital screens, haptic feedback and autonomous features.But standing next to this classic W126-generation S-Class, I was struck by a different kind of realisation.This car doesn't need touchscreens or digital gimmicks to command respect.Its presence is absolute.

Designed under the legendary, uncompromising eye of Bruno Sacco, the W126 was the zenith of analog German automotive supremacy.It is imposing and solid, looking as though it were carved out of a single block of steel.Its classic three-pointed star stands proudly on a gleaming chrome grille and its personalised Gauteng license plates read 999 NRM GP—a permanent nod to the father of our democracy.

But what really stops you in your tracks when you look closely at this machine isn't just the pristine bodywork or the timeless lines.It is the realisation of the sheer, staggering human effort it took to bring this V8 icon into existence.

To truly appreciate this vehicle, we have to look back to February 1990.Nelson Mandela had just walked out of Victor Verster Prison after 27 grueling years.In the Eastern Cape, the streets of Mdantsane were alive with ecstatic, chaotic joy.

At the Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) plant in East London, the workers on the assembly line were swept up in the euphoria.But they wanted to do something more than just celebrate; they wanted to build a monument to their gratitude.

The idea was sparked by Philip Groom, a shop steward for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), during an emotional worker meeting in a factory break room affectionately nicknamed "Geneva."Groom's proposal was simple but radical: the workers would build Mandela a car in their own spare time, completely unpaid, if management would donate the parts.

Ian Russell, then the Human Resources Director for MBSA, would later recall in a 2014 documentary titled Red: "It wasn't an approach, it was simply a demand or statement about building Mandela a red car."