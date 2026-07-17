The red S-Class: How Madiba’s hand-built Mercedes proves that love is still our finest engineering

To walk through the cold, concrete corridors of the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg is to navigate a heavy maze of our collective trauma.
The exhibition spaces are filled with the sobering ghosts of our past—yellowed passbooks, black-and-white images of defiance and the stark realities of systemic oppression.
But as you turn a corner in the permanent exhibition dedicated to Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, the heavy, historic silence is shattered by a sudden, brilliant burst of glossy, unapologetic colour.
There, bathed in the soft museum gallery lights, sits a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500SE.And it is painted in a flawless, striking shade of Signal Red.
I spend a lot of my time around modern cars.I drive highly polished, ultra-modern luxury SUVs loaded with digital screens, haptic feedback and autonomous features.But standing next to this classic W126-generation S-Class, I was struck by a different kind of realisation.This car doesn't need touchscreens or digital gimmicks to command respect.Its presence is absolute.
Designed under the legendary, uncompromising eye of Bruno Sacco, the W126 was the zenith of analog German automotive supremacy.It is imposing and solid, looking as though it were carved out of a single block of steel.Its classic three-pointed star stands proudly on a gleaming chrome grille and its personalised Gauteng license plates read 999 NRM GP—a permanent nod to the father of our democracy.
But what really stops you in your tracks when you look closely at this machine isn't just the pristine bodywork or the timeless lines.It is the realisation of the sheer, staggering human effort it took to bring this V8 icon into existence.
To truly appreciate this vehicle, we have to look back to February 1990.Nelson Mandela had just walked out of Victor Verster Prison after 27 grueling years.In the Eastern Cape, the streets of Mdantsane were alive with ecstatic, chaotic joy.
At the Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) plant in East London, the workers on the assembly line were swept up in the euphoria.But they wanted to do something more than just celebrate; they wanted to build a monument to their gratitude.
The idea was sparked by Philip Groom, a shop steward for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), during an emotional worker meeting in a factory break room affectionately nicknamed "Geneva."Groom's proposal was simple but radical: the workers would build Mandela a car in their own spare time, completely unpaid, if management would donate the parts.
Ian Russell, then the Human Resources Director for MBSA, would later recall in a 2014 documentary titled Red: "It wasn't an approach, it was simply a demand or statement about building Mandela a red car."
Recognising the monumental historical weight of the moment, the German-owned company agreed.
The Power and the Precision
The workers chose the 500SE platform—the short-wheelbase version of the S-Class.As Groom later explained in the same documentary, they reasoned that because Mandela was a statesman, it was unlikely he would ever pilot the car himself, meaning a passenger-focused luxury cruiser was required.Yet, they chose the short-wheelbase SE over the traditional limousine-length SEL to preserve a nimbler, more engaging dynamic.
Under the hood sat the legendary 5.0-litre naturally aspirated M117 V8 engine, sending 195 kW and 400 Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a 4-speed automatic transmission.
In an era before complex electronic sensors dominated performance, this lightweight, aluminum-block V8 was revered for its bulletproof durability and linear, effortless power delivery.When you put your foot down, there was no sudden kick or delayed turbo-lag—the speed simply built in a smooth, confident and incredibly refined fashion.
Then there was the colour.S-Class Mercedes models of the late '80s and early '90s were almost exclusively painted in conservative corporate hues: charcoal, navy or silver.But the workers chose Signal Red.It was the colour of the labour movement, the colour of the struggle and a bold, joyful statement.
During night shifts after their grueling daytime labour, the workers returned to the assembly line.Accompanied by the sounds of liberation songs and rhythmic chanting, they assembled the car by hand.
Free from the commercial pressures of standard assembly-line quotas, they measured every panel gap to the millimetre and perfected every weld.
Before the panels were sprayed and the plush black leather seats installed, several workers did something deeply personal.They hand-signed their names on the unpainted, hidden metal undersides of the bodywork.Those signatures remain on the car today, permanently sealed beneath the red paint—a secret, unbreakable bond between the working class and their leader.
When the car was finally completed, MBSA's quality inspectors were left speechless.Under standard quality audits, even the most luxurious S-Class models of the era usually carried minor, acceptable production variations.
But Mandela's 500SE scored a rating of absolute perfection.It was completely blemish-free—the most flawless vehicle ever to roll out of the East London plant.
A Defiant Symbol of Craftsmanship
On July 22, 1990, in front of a roaring crowd of 30,000 people at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Groom handed the keys to Nelson Mandela.Groom recalled that Mandela was deeply struck by the colour, noting that the vibrant red paint would always remind him of the blood that had been spilt by many South Africans in their pursuit of freedom.
Mandela, who was living in a humble, bare home in Vilakazi Street at the time, was deeply moved by the gesture.He understood that this car was not just a luxury transport; it was a physical translation of the workers' respect.
In the decades that have followed, the car has stood at the museum as a pure, defiant symbol of grass-roots labour pride.The pristine red paint, the gleam of the V8 and the custom flag engraving on the body stand as quiet, undeniable evidence of what local labour was capable of creating under the harshest of societal conditions.
As I stood looking at that gleaming chrome three-pointed star in the quiet of the museum, I realised that this red Mercedes is not just a beautifully preserved classic.
It is a physical monument to what we can achieve as South Africans when we build things with collective pride, devotion and a shared belief in a better future.
It is a reminder that sometimes, the finest engineering on earth doesn't come from a computer or a machine—it comes from the human heart.