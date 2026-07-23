It is no secret that budget-friendly, small-capacity automatic cars in South Africa often come with an unpleasant footnote: sluggish acceleration.

Pair a modest engine with an automatic transmission under R300,000 and you usually end up with a car that screams on highway slipways, hunts endlessly for gears on inclines and turns every overtaking maneuver into a nerve-wracking exercise.

So when I stepped into the new Changan Alsvin 1.5 CE Auto, I braced myself for the typical entry-level automatic slog

I was wrong.The Alsvin didn't just handle the drive, it shocked me.

At the heart of the Alsvin 1.5 CE is a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine pushing out a modest 78 kW and 145 Nm of torque.

On paper, those numbers aren't meant to set the world on fire but where Changan got it right is what that engine is paired to.

Instead of giving it a grinding and screaming CVT gearbox or an awkward Automated Manual, Changan mated the engine to a five-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The result of this genius is a small car that can simply breathe.

Around town, the power delivery is direct and immediate.Step on the gas and the dual-clutch box swaps cogs smoothly without that high-rev slushiness typical of budget autos.

Highway cruising at 120 km/h is surprisingly relaxed and when you need to surge up an incline or make a quick lane pass, the drivetrain responds without throwing a tantrum.It holds its pace with genuine confidence.

Another thing that shocked me was the fuel consumption.Chinese cars usually average a figure far above what the brand claims.

However, while Changan claims an average fuel consumption figure of 6.9 litres/100 km, however, I was averaging about 6.3 litres/100km.

Plenty of features It's unusual to find yourself in a sub R300 000 car that has a sunroof.The automatic Alsvin comes standard with one which is not just great value but also refreshing to see in a car of its value.

Inside, you get partial faux-leather seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a reverse camera with parking sensors and cruise control.Boot space is equally practical, offering 390 litres, which easily swallowed a week's worth of groceries and my larger than life padel bag.

It's actually feature packed for a B-segment vehicle.

Verdict The budget sedan market is usually bought with the head rather than the heart.But after living with the Changan Alsvin 1.5 CE for a week, it delivered something rare in this bracket: genuine, effortless usability.

Priced at R271 200 for the top-spec automatic variant, it proves that opting for an affordable automatic no longer means surrendering your right to a sprightly, responsive drive.