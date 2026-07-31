When people talk about the modern Land Rover family, the conversation usually swings toward two extremes.

On one end, you have the soft-spoken, aristocratic grandeur of a full-size Range Rover and on the other end sits the Defender, a boxy, go-anywhere icon that practically begs you to throw muddy boots in the back and conquer a mountain trail.

Yet tucked right between those two juggernauts sits the Discovery. Having spent some time behind the wheel of the Land Rover Discovery D350 recently, it struck me that this car actually occupies the absolute sweet spot of the brand’s lineup.

Under the sculpted bonnet sits Land Rover’s brilliant 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six diesel engine. The D350 badge isn't just a random assortment of letters; it means you have 257 kW and a mammoth 700 Nm of torque waiting under your right foot.

Land Rover has always excelled at delivering extreme luxury but pairing that level of refinement with a straight-six diesel that provides effortless, mountain-moving grunt gives the vehicle an unbeatable presence on the road.

Whether you are merging onto a fast-moving highway or overtaking long freight trucks on two-lane regional roads, the surge of power is immediate, heavy and deeply satisfying.

In true Land Rover fashion, the interior does not disappoint. The Discovery has mastered an interior design language that seamlessly blends high-end elegance with practical toughness.

The cabin genuinely feels like it is bridging the gap between its two siblings, borrowing the opulent materials, acoustic glass and sleek infotainment of the Range Rover but wrapping them around a functional, family-ready layout that still carries a touch of the Defender's utilitarian confidence.

The touchpoints are coated in plush, high-grade leather and the elevated seating position gives you that signature “command view" over the bonnet.

Looking out across traffic from that high vantage point makes long-distance driving feel completely stress-free. It feels reassuringly solid, perfectly capable and supremely comfortable across all three rows of seating.

That’s another thing, the space is ample. Front, back or the third row genuinely does not feel out of sorts and provides suitable comfort for any occupants.

On the move, the ride quality is classic Land Rover. The electronic air suspension swallows South Africa’s unpredictable road surfaces with absolute grace. The body motion is kept well under control, allowing the Discovery to float over harsh road chatter without ever feeling floaty or disconnected from what the wheels are doing.

If there’s any real catch to living with a large, seven-seater luxury SUV powered by a 700Nm straight-six diesel, it’s at the pumps.

Land Rover claims 7.5 litres/100km but I could not get this vehicle anywhere near that figure. I averaged 9.5 litres/100km.

In real-world urban driving, fuel consumption will climb noticeably if you have a heavy right foot. You will certainly feel it in your wallet when filling up the tank but it’s a very small tax to pay for the sheer level of capability, space and luxury on offer.

Pricing and verdict The Land Rover Discovery D350 range in South Africa starts from R1 824 700 for the entry-level S trim, with the popular Dynamic HSE coming in at R2 136 800. For those seeking top-tier specification, the Metropolitan and Tempest editions head up to R2 363 000.

There are times I question the price of a vehicle but the sheer quality of the Discovery justifies its price.

It may not be as nice to look at as a Defender is or have the exact level of luxury that the Range Rover offers, but to me, it certainly is the most practical and well-balanced of the three.