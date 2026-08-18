Ford Ranger Raptor: A wild dragon that refuses to be tamed

Last year, I tested the impressive BYD Shark 6, which immediately attempted to dethrone the Ford Ranger Raptor when it arrived in South Africa.

I remember too clearly the massive billboard on the N3 towards Sandton. It boasted about the Shark's 321kW of power and asked with brazen confidence: “BYD Shark vs who?”, which was an unmistakable dig at Ford’s flagship bakkie.

Ford refreshed its Ranger line-up earlier this year, while the Raptor remained largely unchanged. I finally managed to get the keys to one for a week-long test.

On paper, the Raptor boasts 292kW, surrendering the outright power crown to the Shark’s 321kW. But spec sheets tell only half the story. The Raptor has a distinct, visceral feeling that no other bakkie on the market can replicate.

The untamed beast That feeling is pure, unadulterated presence. The Raptor is unapologetic in its approach. It doesn't just ask for the road — it demands it, letting everyone know that it is not here to play games that might interest lesser bakkies. It alerts you that it is down for whatever you want to do and will do it with a serious attitude.

When I first jumped into the cabin and pushed the ignition, the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine roared to life. That deep, guttural exhaust note immediately let me understand what I had just got myself into.

It is an untamed beast.

I was watching HBO’s House of the Dragon at the time and driving the Raptor reminded me of the wild, unbonded dragons in the show — the ones that refuse to be controlled by any dragonrider.

The hit series (a prequel to Game of Thrones) explores a Targaryen civil war where the ruling family ends up eliminating most of their own dragons in a bitter fight for the throne.

Sheepstealer, a wild dragon, roams the countryside, swiping sheep from farmers to sustain itself. Eventually, Sheepstealer is claimed by a rider. But when taken into battle, the dragon ignores its rider's commands, deciding instead to do as it pleases amid the chaos.

The Raptor is the automotive equivalent of Sheepstealer. It can neither be entirely tamed nor controlled. Your best bet is to accept that while you might be holding the steering wheel, the bakkie is the one handling you.