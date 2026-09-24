With Heritage Day upon us, it is the perfect time to reflect on what actually constitutes South African motoring culture. If you ask the average enthusiast, a braai and a rugged bakkie are the standard answers.
However, true motoring heritage in this country often lives high up in the mountains.
Sani Pass is the ultimate symbol of this rugged legacy. The pass was originally a perilous bridal path used by pack mules to carry goods between the isolated communities of Mokhotlong in Lesotho and the trading posts of Natal.
Since an ex-Spitfire pilot named David Alexander first muscled a surplus Jeep up the treacherous rocky track in 1948 and Alwyn Bisschoff followed in a Land Rover in 1952, this daunting stretch connecting KwaZulu-Natal to the mountain kingdom has served as the ultimate proving ground for off-road vehicles.
Historically, this jagged route has been the exclusive domain of traditional, ladder-frame off-roaders. The very idea of tackling it requires serious ground clearance, mechanical differential locks and a certain appetite for punishment. The gradient reaches a staggering one-to-three ratio in some sections, demanding absolute respect from any driver brave enough to attempt the climb.
So, when Jetour invited us on an expedition to tackle the pass in the new T2, there was naturally a high degree of skepticism in the motoring press. The Jetour T2 is an undisputed market success, but many wondered if a modern, tech-heavy crossover SUV could truly handle the raw brutality of Sani Pass without leaving pieces of its undercarriage on the rocks.
We started off in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal and made our way to Himeville which is at the base of the pass.
However, we deliberately veered off the tarmac and tackled a sweeping gravel route through the lower mountains. While it was nothing like the brutality of Sani Pass, it served as a brilliant appetiser before the main course arrived.
It highlighted the supreme refinement of the T2 on both paved roads and loose surfaces. Powered by a potent 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivering 180 kW, the SUV handled the transition with absolute authority.
The cabin proved to be an incredibly luxurious place to spend hours in even with the rough terrain outside your door. You are surrounded by premium soft-touch materials, a massive panoramic sunroof and a highly intuitive 15.6-inch infotainment screen. The sound insulation also completely drowned out the exterior noise. On the faster dirt sections, it felt remarkably planted and composed.
However, as we cleared the border post and the notorious jagged rocks of the pass began, the real test commenced.
Sani Pass is unforgiving by design. It climbs sharply to an altitude of 2 876 metres, throwing steep gradients, sheer drop-offs and unpredictable traction surfaces at any vehicle attempting the ascent. The air gets thinner, the weather gets wilder and the rocks get sharper the higher you go.
This is exactly where the T2 completely defied my expectations. Unlike the mechanical bruisers of the past, the T2 lacks a traditional old-school low-range transfer case and manual levers. Operating without that mechanical safety net usually spells disaster on a climb this steep. I anticipated a major struggle.
Instead, the intelligent sixth-generation BorgWarner all-wheel-drive system and the highly advanced X-Mode terrain response software managed the slippery ascents with remarkable ease on the ascent.
The mechanics of the X-Mode system are genuinely fascinating. Rather than requiring the driver to stop and manually engage a low-range gear or wrestle with differential buttons, the X-Mode system does the heavy computing instantaneously. The vehicle constantly monitors the traction levels at each individual wheel. When it detects slip on the jagged, loose rocks, the system utilizes its automatic front and rear locking capabilities. It seamlessly locks the differentials on the fly, vectoring torque precisely to the wheels that have grip without requiring any driver intervention.
The suspension absorbed the punishing corrugations effortlessly, while the chassis remained incredibly composed. It crawled over loose rocks, articulated through deep ruts and navigated the tight switchbacks so comfortably that it almost felt like we were cheating the mountain.
The 540-degree camera system proved invaluable here, allowing the driver to essentially look straight through the bonnet to place the front wheels perfectly on the safest lines. It was a masterclass in how modern digital engineering can match and sometimes exceed traditional mechanical hardware.
Unfortunately, the mountain always has the final say. We reached the border post past 5pm on Friday and were warned by the officers that due to the terrible weather conditions, they might close the border as the sun sets.
With time running out and the very real threat of being trapped in Lesotho due to an icy downpour, our convoy made the sensible call to turn back. We never got the chance to celebrate our ascent, but the descent back down was just as revealing as the climb.
Navigating a heavy SUV down steep, wet gravel is often more dangerous than going up, especially when rain turns the surface into a slippery paste. There was a little bit of sliding down the mountain due to the mud, but nothing uncontrollable.
The hill descent control managed the vehicle perfectly on the slick surface, holding a steady crawl speed. It proved the electronic systems are robust enough to keep you safe in serious off-road environments.
Carving itself into heritage in more than one way
It is important to acknowledge just how significant the T2 has become in South Africa.
Earlier this year, it made absolute history by winning the 2026 South African Car of the Year title. It became the very first Chinese vehicle to claim the prestigious award in the competition's four-decade history.
The buying public has responded in kind to that massive accolade. Local sales of the T2 have already surged past the 4 000 unit mark and are rapidly approaching 5 000 units in just over a year.
Furthermore, parent company Chery recently solidified its long-term commitment to the local market by officially opening the historic Rosslyn assembly plant in Pretoria, the brand confirmed that the Jetour T2 will be produced locally starting in 2027.
The T2 is no longer just a successful import. By committing to local manufacturing, creating jobs and integrating into the South African industrial ecosystem, it is rapidly becoming a locally entrenched product. It is laying down roots to become a genuine part of our automotive landscape.
Heritage is not solely about looking at the past. It is also about acknowledging what is being built today. The Jetour T2 might not have decades of history on African soil just yet, but its sheer capability on one of our most legendary roads proves it firmly belongs here.
By taking on the brutality of Sani Pass without flinching, securing the highly coveted Car of the Year crown, and committing to local manufacturing in Pretoria, the Jetour T2 is rapidly weaving itself into the very fabric of South African motoring heritage.