However, we deliberately veered off the tarmac and tackled a sweeping gravel route through the lower mountains. While it was nothing like the brutality of Sani Pass, it served as a brilliant appetiser before the main course arrived.

It highlighted the supreme refinement of the T2 on both paved roads and loose surfaces. Powered by a potent 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivering 180 kW, the SUV handled the transition with absolute authority.

The cabin proved to be an incredibly luxurious place to spend hours in even with the rough terrain outside your door. You are surrounded by premium soft-touch materials, a massive panoramic sunroof and a highly intuitive 15.6-inch infotainment screen. The sound insulation also completely drowned out the exterior noise. On the faster dirt sections, it felt remarkably planted and composed.

However, as we cleared the border post and the notorious jagged rocks of the pass began, the real test commenced.

Sani Pass is unforgiving by design. It climbs sharply to an altitude of 2 876 metres, throwing steep gradients, sheer drop-offs and unpredictable traction surfaces at any vehicle attempting the ascent. The air gets thinner, the weather gets wilder and the rocks get sharper the higher you go.

This is exactly where the T2 completely defied my expectations. Unlike the mechanical bruisers of the past, the T2 lacks a traditional old-school low-range transfer case and manual levers. Operating without that mechanical safety net usually spells disaster on a climb this steep. I anticipated a major struggle.

Instead, the intelligent sixth-generation BorgWarner all-wheel-drive system and the highly advanced X-Mode terrain response software managed the slippery ascents with remarkable ease on the ascent.

The mechanics of the X-Mode system are genuinely fascinating. Rather than requiring the driver to stop and manually engage a low-range gear or wrestle with differential buttons, the X-Mode system does the heavy computing instantaneously. The vehicle constantly monitors the traction levels at each individual wheel. When it detects slip on the jagged, loose rocks, the system utilizes its automatic front and rear locking capabilities. It seamlessly locks the differentials on the fly, vectoring torque precisely to the wheels that have grip without requiring any driver intervention.