The Mitsubishi Destinator is the family SUV surprise of the year

The ride quality is similarly impressive. The suspension setup is clearly geared towards comfort, soaking up potholes and speed bumps with a level of compliance that makes long family road trips an absolute pleasure. Mitsubishi has also included its rally-bred Active Yaw Control as standard, which keeps the vehicle planted and confident when the weather turns bad or the tarmac gets slippery.

Inside the cabin, Mitsubishi has completely eradicated the cheap materials and uninspired design that plagued the Outlander Sport. The interior of the Destinator is a massive leap forward. The materials feel premium and robust, designed to withstand the daily rigours of family life while still looking sophisticated.

If you have young children, you know that keeping them entertained and fed on a long journey is half the battle. Mitsubishi clearly understands this assignment. The addition of fold-down tray tables on the back of the front seats is an absolute masterstroke.

For a four-year-old who constantly wants to carry snacks, play with toys, or balance a tablet in the vehicle, these tables are a total game changer. It is a simple, highly effective feature usually reserved for expensive European MPVs or airplanes, yet here it is in an accessible Japanese SUV.

Then we get to the packaging. The Destinator is a true seven-seater. Unlike many of its rivals where the third row is strictly reserved for toddlers or emergency use, this cabin is remarkably accommodating.

It comfortably carries seven passengers, both big and small, without any fuss whatsoever. The second row splits flexibly and offers excellent legroom, while the third row can actually house adults on shorter trips without inducing claustrophobia.

The Mitsubishi Destinator is definitive proof that you should never judge a book by its cover. It may share visual DNA with the Outlander Sport, but it is a vastly superior vehicle in every single measurable way.

With pricing starting from just R479 990 for the GLS derivative and topping out at R569 990 for the flagship Exceed model, the Destinator represents incredible value for money.

It enters a fiercely competitive segment, but it does so with a distinct advantage in standard specification and sheer practicality.

It is spacious, clever and finally packs the turbocharged punch it deserves.