Audi Q3 in Mzansi - an impressive buy

If you spend even ten minutes in a school drop-off queue or parked outside your local Woolies on a Saturday morning, you know the premium compact crossover is basically South Africa’s official family car. It’s where everyone wants to be, and the competition out there is brutal.

Audi has handed its long-standing family favorite, the Q3, a fresh makeover. But in a market crammed with many alternatives, including attractive Chinese options, does the Audi Q3 still hit the sweet spot for everyday living in Mzansi?

Bold and bright

Parked in the driveway, the third-generation model looks like it’s been spending serious time at the gym. The Q3 features a wider, flatter, and more prominent grille with optional Matrix LED setup. But the real party trick happens when you click the key fob at night: the rear light clusters perform a dance routine across the boot lid.

This new iteration of the Q3 is flashier than the neat lines of the old version, especially if you’re looking at the S line trim. While some might miss the understated look, this gives the car serious road presence.

Life inside the cabin

Step inside, and the dashboard feels like a complete generation jump. You’re greeted by a conspicuous digital screen setup that curves toward the driver, combining your instrument cluster and central infotainment into one seamless glass panel. The soft-touch dashboard fabrics and configurable interior lighting make it feel genuinely upmarket where your hands touch.

The gear selector moves up to the steering column, which frees up brilliant storage room in the center console for keys, phones, and your morning coffee cup. Because the gear lever shifted right, your wipers and indicators are merged into a chunky left stalk. It takes a bit of brain retraining before you stop accidentally turning on the wipers at a turn-off!

Like many modern cars, physical air-con dials are gone. Tapping screens to change fan speeds on the go remains a distraction and takes getting used to if you are over fifty, I guess.

Practicality remains a massive strong point. The rear seats sit on sliding rails, so you can easily choose between extra legroom for taller teenagers or sliding them forward to fit a weekend’s worth of luggage. The boot swallows everyday gear effortlessly, expanding from a deep baseline capacity to a massive flat floor when you drop the rear seats.

Quiet cruising and engine choices On suburban roads, the familiar 1.4-litre 35 TFSI petrol engine (110 kW / 250 Nm) mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is smooth, quiet, and effortless to drive. The cabin isolation is a real highlight—acoustic glass keeps wind and road noise down to a whisper, giving it a peaceful, big-car feel on the highway.

However, if your daily routine involves heavy city traffic or long family road trips, keep in mind fuel reality, especially now that fuel has reached an all-time high of R30/litre. The petrol engine is refined, but real-world fuel usage will sit higher than the optimistic lab figures. Planning for closer to 9L/100km would be more realistic.

For stop-and-go city commuting, selecting the Efficiency driving mode helps temper this thirst by smoothing out throttle responses and optimizing gear changes. Choosing the available 18-inch wheels over the larger optional 19-inch variants also pays dividends in fuel savings while providing a softer ride over broken urban tarmac. Ultimately, managing your driving style on short city hops remains the single best way to keep these premium fuel costs in check.

And, if you travel long distances or routinely drive fully loaded, the 2.0-litre 35 TDI diesel

(360 Nm) would be the engine of choice. Its immense low-down torque pulls effortlessly up steep highway passes, ensuring relaxed overtaking even when packed with luggage.

What’s the take? Starting from around R814,000 and stretching well past the million-rand mark for fully kitted top-tier diesel models, the latest Q3 isn't cheap—but you are getting a luxury German car. It strikes a wonderful balance of high-tech interior luxury, genuine family practicality, and refined open-road comfort.