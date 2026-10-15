The elephant in the room for any Grand Prix bid is the multibilliondollar capital requirement.

While Qatar Airways holds a 60% stake in the adjacent airport, Afrika revealed that the racetrack's funding relies on a blend of state coordination and private equity.

‘‘We've assembled a global consortium of public and private actors.

‘‘Suffice to say that we have witnessed tremendous interest from the private sector — family offices, investment funds, high-net-worth individuals. Ultimately, it's likely to be an initiative that is powered by the private sector and coordinated by the government."

By leveraging the credibility of the state, Rwanda de-risked the project enough to attract serious global private capital.

The Pan-African blueprint Interestingly, the event is not billed as the Rwandan Grand Prix, but officially the Formula 1 African Grand Prix. It is a deliberate branding choice that removes borders and positions Rwanda as the continent's hub.

Rwanda’s visa policy for Africans is already free on arrival and the country has laid claim to being champions of regional integration. Afrika echoed that calling it the Rwanda Grand Prix would have made it feel “slightly exclusive”.

‘‘We want to make it bigger than just Rwanda. We want to make it the moment when the sport came back to Africa and then never left," he said. Afrika also noted that the pan- African approach makes it easier to approach continental partners and attract fans from Johannesburg, Nairobi and Lagos.

Historically, Formula 1's business model has been widely criticised by sports economists as highly extractive. Formula One Management (FOM) typically retains the vast majority of direct revenue streams including lucrative global broadcasting rights, trackside advertising, and the high-ticket Paddock Club VIP hospitality, while collecting tens of millions of dollars in annual hosting fees from the host nation.

Host cities are left footing the bill for massive infrastructure and operational costs, relying almost entirely on indirect tourism spin-offs to offset the expenditure.

When those tourism numbers fall short, host nations are often left with white-elephant facilities while the sport packs up and moves on.

However, Rwandan officials are adamant that the Bugesera project has been intentionally engineered to disrupt this traditional dynamic, ensuring genuine, long-term local beneficiation based on hosting the event with three clear objectives: business, entertainment and competition.

Rwanda Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire emphasised that the project encompasses human capital development including a dedicated motorsport academy.

“We are not looking at an event where we're just spending and they are coming and they are going, we are looking at an investment. And that investment looks also at the motorsport itself in terms of competitions.’’

‘‘Some of the initiatives that we started will continue and I think they will mention it, a component of that race and that entire project has also an academy for motorsport. Which is to also grow the talent of Africans in terms of motorsports, not only F1 but also others.’’

‘‘You know go-karting how it's going these days. We already have our Mountain Gorilla rally, we already have an African rally in Africa, but this is growing even more when you also bring F1,” Mukazayire said.

“So all preparations have to look at all those components. The infrastructure, the human capital beyond it, but also the preparation of making sure that we achieve the goal, which is competition, entertainment, and business at the same time,” she added.

Afrika also noted that one of the key reasons for bringing a spectacle like the F1 to the country was backward linkages to ensure that jobs are created and that ordinary Rwandans will benefit.

“First, the obvious one is if you have a business in hospitality, you probably would like to have an extension in Bugesera. You can't do without a hundred thousand people over three days, and that's just the race weekend, but imagine that we'll have concerts there, we'll have exhibitions, we'll have other sport, other motorsport events, very high likelihood. So from a business standpoint, they immediately stand to benefit,” Afrika said.

“All of these hotels will necessitate food, and those with the ability to satisfy the standards of the hotel will be immediately placed in the pipeline just by virtue of the simplicity in terms of logistics.