Formula 1 is officially returning to the African continent for the first time since 1993. This week, F1 owners Liberty Media and the Rwandan government announced a landmark 10-year agreement to host the African Grand Prix in the early 2030s.
While South African fans mourn the missed opportunity for a race at Kyalami — a bid that collapsed a few years ago largely due to a lack of state guarantees and the sheer private capital required to upgrade the circuit — Rwanda has accelerated, demonstrating a masterclass in sports tourism dealmaking.
For Kigali, this is not just about the prestige of putting fast cars on a scenic track. It is a meticulously calculated macroeconomic infrastructure project.
The African Grand Prix will be held on a purpose-built, permanent circuit in Bugesera, roughly 40 kilometres south of Kigali. It sits adjacent to the new $1.3-billion Bugesera International Airport, forming a wider sports, commercial and aviation hub.
Rwanda Development Board chief executive Jean-Guy Afrika explained that Rwanda views the Grand Prix as a massive economic amplifier, treating the sporting spectacle as a catalyst for regional tourism, foreign direct investment and local business growth.
‘‘For the last decade or so, we've used sports as a mechanism and an amplifier of tourism," Afrika said.
Pointing to Rwanda’s successful hosting of the Basketball Africa League and the 2025 UCI Road World Championships, he noted that F1 was a natural continuation of this national strategy.
The arithmetic of a Grand Prix weekend is staggering and Rwanda is banking on the influx of capital.
Afrika said the track will have a capacity of about 100 000 spectators. ‘‘Over a weekend, we're talking close to 300 000 people consuming everything from retail products, restaurants, hotels, accommodation, and infrastructure," he said.
‘‘It is massive demand that generates growth for our existing businesses and that means more in terms of what we can collect in terms of sales taxes and corporate income taxes," he added.
Crucially, the Bugesera facility is being built for year-round utilisation, capable of accommodating concerts, exhibitions and other motorsport events outside of the single F1 weekend.
The elephant in the room for any Grand Prix bid is the multibilliondollar capital requirement.
While Qatar Airways holds a 60% stake in the adjacent airport, Afrika revealed that the racetrack's funding relies on a blend of state coordination and private equity.
‘‘We've assembled a global consortium of public and private actors.
‘‘Suffice to say that we have witnessed tremendous interest from the private sector — family offices, investment funds, high-net-worth individuals. Ultimately, it's likely to be an initiative that is powered by the private sector and coordinated by the government."
By leveraging the credibility of the state, Rwanda de-risked the project enough to attract serious global private capital.
The Pan-African blueprint
Interestingly, the event is not billed as the Rwandan Grand Prix, but officially the Formula 1 African Grand Prix. It is a deliberate branding choice that removes borders and positions Rwanda as the continent's hub.
Rwanda’s visa policy for Africans is already free on arrival and the country has laid claim to being champions of regional integration. Afrika echoed that calling it the Rwanda Grand Prix would have made it feel “slightly exclusive”.
‘‘We want to make it bigger than just Rwanda. We want to make it the moment when the sport came back to Africa and then never left," he said. Afrika also noted that the pan- African approach makes it easier to approach continental partners and attract fans from Johannesburg, Nairobi and Lagos.
Historically, Formula 1's business model has been widely criticised by sports economists as highly extractive. Formula One Management (FOM) typically retains the vast majority of direct revenue streams including lucrative global broadcasting rights, trackside advertising, and the high-ticket Paddock Club VIP hospitality, while collecting tens of millions of dollars in annual hosting fees from the host nation.
Host cities are left footing the bill for massive infrastructure and operational costs, relying almost entirely on indirect tourism spin-offs to offset the expenditure.
When those tourism numbers fall short, host nations are often left with white-elephant facilities while the sport packs up and moves on.
However, Rwandan officials are adamant that the Bugesera project has been intentionally engineered to disrupt this traditional dynamic, ensuring genuine, long-term local beneficiation based on hosting the event with three clear objectives: business, entertainment and competition.
Rwanda Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire emphasised that the project encompasses human capital development including a dedicated motorsport academy.
“We are not looking at an event where we're just spending and they are coming and they are going, we are looking at an investment. And that investment looks also at the motorsport itself in terms of competitions.’’
‘‘Some of the initiatives that we started will continue and I think they will mention it, a component of that race and that entire project has also an academy for motorsport. Which is to also grow the talent of Africans in terms of motorsports, not only F1 but also others.’’
‘‘You know go-karting how it's going these days. We already have our Mountain Gorilla rally, we already have an African rally in Africa, but this is growing even more when you also bring F1,” Mukazayire said.
“So all preparations have to look at all those components. The infrastructure, the human capital beyond it, but also the preparation of making sure that we achieve the goal, which is competition, entertainment, and business at the same time,” she added.
Afrika also noted that one of the key reasons for bringing a spectacle like the F1 to the country was backward linkages to ensure that jobs are created and that ordinary Rwandans will benefit.
“First, the obvious one is if you have a business in hospitality, you probably would like to have an extension in Bugesera. You can't do without a hundred thousand people over three days, and that's just the race weekend, but imagine that we'll have concerts there, we'll have exhibitions, we'll have other sport, other motorsport events, very high likelihood. So from a business standpoint, they immediately stand to benefit,” Afrika said.
“All of these hotels will necessitate food, and those with the ability to satisfy the standards of the hotel will be immediately placed in the pipeline just by virtue of the simplicity in terms of logistics.
‘‘So a lot of different sectors, especially including agriculture and local producers, stand to benefit from it,” he concluded.