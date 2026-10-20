Chery confirms the three models that will be produced in SA

Chery Southern Africa has confirmed that it will be building three models at its newly acquired Rosslyn plant in 2027.

Chery South Africa chief executive Tony Liu said that the upcoming Omoda C4, the Chery Grootman and the Jetour T2 would all roll the line in Pretoria.

“The Omoda C4 will be the first model to be produced at the beginning of Q3 in 2027. The Grootman and Jetour T2 will then follow,” he said.

The Omoda C4 will probably slot in below the C5 in the market and offer consumers an alternative to Chery’s Tiggo 4 and Tiggo Cross, which are their best-selling vehicles in South Africa.

The Grootman is an upcoming bakkie that Chery allowed South Africans to name, while in international markets, it will be known as the Stockman.

The Mail & Guardian tested the bakkie on a dirt track at the Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, China.

The Jetour T2 has sold close to 5 000 units in South Africa and was named 2026 SA Car of the Year.

Liu also confirmed that 692 employees from the Nissan plant, which Chery acquired, have been retained and are undergoing training before Chery begins production of its vehicles in South Africa.