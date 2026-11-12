The purity of a premium hatchback

It is a confident design that never needs to shout to be noticed.

This exact philosophy of honest simplicity carries effortlessly through to the driving experience.

Under the bonnet lies a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. With 115 kW and 230 Nm of torque on tap, it is never going to rearrange your internal organs or set a lap record at Kyalami.

However, that is entirely the point of this specific model. This powertrain provides exactly what you need for the daily commute. It is an honest, hardworking performer that prioritises everyday usability and comfort over track-day fantasies you will realistically never act upon.

During my test, I just loved that the vehicle does exactly what your mind wants it to do without too much effort. There’s no disconnect with the throttle and braking and there’s no steering wheel stiffness.

Power is sent to the front wheels via a remarkably smooth seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The power delivery is linear, predictable and wonderfully refined.

In congested urban environments, the 118 darts through traffic with a pleasing agility. On the open highway, it settles into a quiet and comfortable rhythm.

The suspension is compliant and perfectly tuned for the harsh realities of South African roads. It absorbs sudden bumps and potholes with a mature grace while still retaining that underlying sense of steering connection that makes a BMW genuinely rewarding to drive.

Factor in an impressive average fuel consumption figure hovering around 6.4 litres per 100 kilometres and you have a daily driver that respects both your physical comfort and your wallet.

Then we must address the price tag. Coming in at roughly R753 500 before optional extras, the 118 Pure Design occupies the crucial entry point of the modern BMW stable.

Historically, entry-level luxury cars often felt like a painful compromise. They were heavily stripped of basic features simply to hit a marketing price point, leaving buyers feeling slightly short-changed.

The Pure Design trim completely flips this outdated narrative on its head. The asking price does not reflect a lack of equipment or status. Instead, it represents a highly intentional curation of the core BMW DNA backed by a comprehensive five-year maintenance plan.

Stepping inside the cabin instantly confirms this feeling of uncompromised quality. The interior has been entirely redesigned for the F70 generation and it feels like a massive leap forward. It features an expansive dashboard that perfectly aligns the 1 Series with its larger, significantly more expensive siblings.

The striking curved dual-screen setup houses a crisp digital driver display and a large infotainment interface running the latest iteration of BMW Operating System 9.

Everything you touch feels substantial, premium and incredibly well screwed together. Standard inclusions like adaptive LED headlights, intelligent ambient lighting and wireless smartphone integration elevate the daily cabin experience.

In an era where passenger cars are becoming increasingly complicated and overwhelming, the BMW 118 Pure Design stands out simply by doing the basics brilliantly.

It does not try to be an aggressive sports car, a rugged off-roader or a spaceship. It is a highly refined, comfortable and beautifully built premium hatchback. It gives you the badge prestige, the advanced interior technology and the solid driving dynamics you want without forcing you to pay for blistering performance figures or aggressive styling you do not actually need. It is motoring purity distilled into its absolute finest form.

In my books, it might not offer the looks of an Audi A3 or Mercedes-Benz A-Class, but having tested all three of them, I can confirm that it certainly offers the finest experience overall.