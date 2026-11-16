Kia Carens 1.5 CRDi SX review: The frugal seven-seater that goes the distance

The modern motoring landscape is obsessed with flashy styling and aggressive crossovers. Yet sometimes the most impressive vehicles are the ones that simply get the brief perfectly right.

After spending time with the top-spec Kia Carens 1.5 CRDi SX, it has easily solidified itself as one of the most impressive cars I have driven this year. It delivers on exactly what a large family needs without any unnecessary fuss.

The absolute highlight of this vehicle sits under the bonnet. The Carens is powered by a 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine. While many manufacturers are currently ditching diesel in favour of complex hybrids, Kia proves exactly why this fuel type still rules the open road.

Out on the highway, the Carens managed an astonishing fuel consumption figure of just 4.5 litres per 100 kilometres. It provides a remarkably pleasant drive and the ability to cover endless kilometres on a single tank makes it an exceptionally brilliant companion for long-distance family travelling.

The diesel engine provides 85kW of power and 250Nm of torque making it sufficient for city and highway driving.