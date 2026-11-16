Kia Carens 1.5 CRDi SX review: The frugal seven-seater that goes the distance

The modern motoring landscape is obsessed with flashy styling and aggressive crossovers. Yet sometimes the most impressive vehicles are the ones that simply get the brief perfectly right.
After spending time with the top-spec Kia Carens 1.5 CRDi SX, it has easily solidified itself as one of the most impressive cars I have driven this year. It delivers on exactly what a large family needs without any unnecessary fuss.
The absolute highlight of this vehicle sits under the bonnet. The Carens is powered by a 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine. While many manufacturers are currently ditching diesel in favour of complex hybrids, Kia proves exactly why this fuel type still rules the open road.
Out on the highway, the Carens managed an astonishing fuel consumption figure of just 4.5 litres per 100 kilometres. It provides a remarkably pleasant drive and the ability to cover endless kilometres on a single tank makes it an exceptionally brilliant companion for long-distance family travelling.
The diesel engine provides 85kW of power and 250Nm of torque making it sufficient for city and highway driving.
Beyond that frugal engine, the Carens is simply a very comfortable space to be in. As the flagship SX variant, the cabin is packed with premium touches that elevate the daily commute.
It offers practical seating for seven people with enough versatility to handle school runs, weekend sports gear and bulky holiday luggage. The front ventilated seats are an absolute blessing in the South African summer while the premium Bose sound system keeps everyone entertained.
It never feels like a utilitarian minibus. Instead it feels like a well-appointed luxury crossover.
Of course, the Carens does not have the segment entirely to itself. It faces stiff competition from the likes of the Mitsubishi Destinator which rivals it incredibly well in the compact seven-seater space.
This is where things get quite interesting for me. Coming in at R599 995 for the flagship SX variant, the pricing places it in a fiercely competitive bracket.
However, in an economic climate where every cent counts, the Kia possesses a highly unique charm.
The combination of that phenomenal diesel efficiency, the plush ride quality and the sheer seven-seat practicality makes the asking price feel like genuine value for money. If you need a well-equipped vehicle that can comfortably transport a large family across the country without constantly punishing your wallet at the fuel pumps, the Carens is incredibly hard to beat.