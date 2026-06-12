Youth called to take up the baton

By June, student structures such as the Soweto Students’ Representative Council had developed coordinated networks across schools and drafted demands against the imposition of Afrikaans in classrooms.

If Mazibuko framed responsibility and Makota outlined structure, Nkululeko Ngolela turned attention to memory and how unevenly it is preserved. While Hector Pieterson’s image became globally iconic, he noted that other victims of the uprising remain less widely remembered.

He referenced Hastings Ndlovu, whom he described as the first pupil killed on 16 June 1976 and Lily Mithi, an eight-year-old among the youngest victims of the broader violence. Ngolela also reminded participants that even the most famous image of the uprising survived through fragile human action.

The photograph of Hector, he said, reached the world only because photo journalist Sam Nzima outmanoeuvred police attempting to confiscate his work. Nzima hid the film in his socks before smuggling it out for publication, an act that transformed a moment into a global indictment of apartheid brutality.

From the cemetery, the procession moved through Soweto towards Morris Isaacson High School, one of the central epicentres of the 1976 uprising. The physical shift mirrored the thematic one: from memory to mobilisation, from reflection to urgency.

At the school, organisers said the campaign sought to bridge the gap between visibility and power by creating structured platforms where young people can move from protest to policy engagement. Through youth clubs, voter “chillas” and youth-led dialogues, participants are encouraged to identify challenges and co-design solutions.

The campaign is structured around four pillars: active citizenry; education and social advocacy; youth economic empowerment; and climate justice. Each pillar is linked to measurable community projects such as voter registration drives, school safety initiatives and youth entrepreneurship programmes.

Neeshan Balton, of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, told participants that the campaign was grounded in a refusal to normalise preventable youth deaths.

“Hector Pieterson should never have died and no young person should be dying today,” he said, linking the past to present crises such as road fatalities, school-based violence, substance abuse and criminal activity in communities.

Balton also challenged young people to approach the upcoming local government elections with greater political literacy, urging them to evaluate candidates based on practical governance capacity rather than rhetoric.

“Can they read a budget? Can they actually deliver?” he asked, arguing that democratic participation must extend beyond voting day into sustained accountability after elections.