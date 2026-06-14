The United Nations has called for calm and respect for the rule of law amid ongoing migration-related tensions in South Africa, warning against violence, vigilantism and hate speech while expressing support for government efforts to address migration challenges through lawful processes.

In a statement issued on Friday, the UN country team in South Africa said it was deeply concerned by reports of deaths, assaults, intimidation, destruction of property and other acts of criminality affecting migrants, migrant workers, asylum seekers, refugees and host communities.

The organisation commended President Cyril Ramaphosa and other South African authorities for publicly reaffirming that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands.

"The rule of law must prevail," the UN said, adding that solutions should promote orderly, dignified, safe and regular migration.

The statement follows Ramaphosa's recent national address on illegal immigration and migration management, during which he condemned violence against foreign nationals and announced the deployment of special envoys to engage African governments.

The president's intervention came after concerns were raised by several countries on the continent regarding the treatment of their citizens in South Africa.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has also acknowledged that recent anti-foreigner tensions have affected South Africa's relations with some African countries.

While condemning violence, the UN also acknowledged concerns raised by communities about unemployment, poverty and pressure on public services.

"The UN recognises the genuine concerns expressed by communities regarding the difficult socio-economic conditions and its impact on social cohesion," the statement said.

It said these challenges should be addressed through inclusive, lawful and practical responses that promote safety and respect for human rights.