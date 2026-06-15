Jub Jub set to appear in Germiston court on Wednesday in kidnapping and intimidation case

Television host and musician Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of kidnapping, illegally discharging a firearm in public and defeating the ends of justice.

Maarohanye was arrested on Sunday after allegedly confronting an e-hailing driver at his Edenvale home.

Police said that after the driver had dropped Maarohanye’s girlfriend at home, Maarohanye accused him of having a romantic relationship with his girlfriend.

The 45-year-old musician and Uyajola 9/9 television host faces three criminal charges after a violent altercation with the e-hailing driver.

Police allege that the driver was forcibly removed from his vehicle and detained in one of Maarohanye's cars. The driver was allegedly interrogated, threatened and shot at while inside the vehicle.

After being released, the driver reported the incident to police, leading to Maarohanye's arrest.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko said the incident occurred early on Sunday and was reported immediately.

“The e-hailing driver managed to escape unharmed and immediately drove to a nearby police station to report the matter,” Sibeko said.

Maarohanye's latest arrest adds to a long history of legal troubles.

In 2012, he and his friend, Themba Tshabalala, were convicted of murder after drag racing in Soweto while under the influence of drugs. Their vehicles crashed into a group of schoolchildren, killing four of them and injuring two. They were sentenced to 25 years in prison. Two years later, the high court changed the murder convictions to culpable homicide and reduced their sentences to 8 years. They were released on parole in 2017.

More recently, he faced charges of rape, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. In July 2023, he handed himself over to Brixton police and was released on R10 000 bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority withdrew those charges in July 2024, citing the lack of reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution.