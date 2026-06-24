SA legal sector set for a major shake-up

Sector codes exist across all economic areas in South Africa, with the measure of success being to ultimately ensure broad-based black economic empowerment (broad-based BEE).

For the legal sector in particular, the codes emphasise black ownership, skills development, training in specialised areas of law and briefing of black attorneys and advocates, among other key indicators detailed in the scorecard.

The Legal Sector Fund is set to be a vital intervention in boosting the implementation of the legal code.

It will provide wide ranging support, including library, research, subscriptions and maternity support for practicing female attorneys; and advocates.

With transformation being a constitutional and economic imperative — gazetted two years ago in accordance with Section g(1) of the BBBEE amended Act 53 of 2003 — the Legal Sector Code gives effect to the constitutional right to equality for black legal practitioners.

Among the key provisions of the Legal Sector Codes, law firms are required to brief 40% of advocates in year one and two, increasing to 60% in year five.

Other far-reaching Legal Sector Codes provisions are:

State-owned enterprise and organs of state “must procure 70% of their legal services from black attorneys and advocates, of which 40% must go to black female practitioners, increasing to 80% and 50% respectively in year five”.

There should be 30% of equity directors or partners in a large law firm to be black practitioners in year one and two, increasing to 50% in year five.

Fifteen percent of said equity directors or partners “must be black women in year one and two, increasing to 25% in year five”.

Board participation should reflect 30% of equity directors in year one and two — “must be black, increasing to 50% in year five”.

Senior management (heads of departments) should be 20% black in year one and two, increasing to 30% in year five. Having engaged key stakeholders to ensure a swift implementation and compliance of the Legal Sector Codes, Qunta said the LSCC had held meetings with the Auditor-General (AG) and the SA Local Government Association (Salga).

“We needed to make sure that the AG is aware of the code and she was able to assure us that when they do their audit framework, they will ensure indicators and measurement.

“Among other issues, the AG will look at the procurement of legal services and compliance with the sector code.

“We also signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Salga, helping us to strengthen compliance and monitoring across all municipalities,” she said.