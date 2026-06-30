MK Party MP Shongwe hints at Khan-Idac cabal in SAPS

MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe has told the Madlanga Commission that suspended deputy head of Crime Intelligence Feroz Khan approached him and allegedly offered business opportunities to dissuade him from calling on the senior police officer to testify before parliament's ad hoc committee.

Khan was allegedly shot multiple times on Sunday outside his Houghton home and underwent emergency surgery at Milpark Hospital.

Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane has called on the Political Killings Task Team to join the investigation.

Khan, who is out on R20 000 bail over an illegal precious mineral syndicate charge, was scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday, 1 July, to respond to allegations of his involvement in the botched 751kg cocaine drug bust in Aeroton, Johannesburg.

Shongwe told the commission on Tuesday that Khan had approached him in March via his associates and asked him to stop calling for his appearance at the ad hoc committee investigating similar claims as the commission regarding criminality and corruption in the justice system.

He told the commission that former president Jacob Zuma's personal assistant, Londiwe Xulu, had informed him that two men, Yusuf Khajee and an individual identified only as Imran, wanted to meet him.

During a meeting on 8 March, Shongwe said the pair had arranged a video call with Khan.

He said Khan had appeared distressed and questioned why Shongwe was raising his name during parliamentary proceedings.

"Brother, what are you doing? Why are you doing this to me?" Khan allegedly asked.

Shongwe said he had responded that he was merely referring to issues already before the committee and that Khan was not the primary focus of his work.

He testified that Khan had invited him to meet at his Sandton flat and suggested they could "look after" him.

"General Khan greeted me and said: 'Brother, how are you?' I replied that I was okay and asked how he was. He then said: 'What is wrong, bro? What did I do to you? You are suffocating me'," Shongwe told the commission.

Shongwe alleged that after the call had ended, Khajee had attempted to persuade him to stop pursuing questions about Khan.

"He said: 'Stop this. You are our brother and we can really take care of you. There is a security tender at Checkers worth R2 million every month and we can give it to you,'" Shongwe testified.

"I replied that I do not operate in that manner."

He said his concern over Khan’s influence had started when members of parliament had resisted attempts to call Khan before the ad hoc committee.

Shongwe testified that he found it difficult to understand the reluctance to call Khan, given what he described as the seriousness of the allegations raised against him.

"I was further prompted by the allegation that General Khan is a multimillionaire and a businessman of considerable means, yet he seeks to remain employed within the South African Police Service, specifically within the intelligence division," Shongwe said.

He alleged the existence of a "Khan-Johnson cabal" between Feroz Khan, as deputy head of crime intelligence, and Andrea Johnson, the head of the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

Shongwe alleged that Khan benefited from protection in law enforcement structures.

He said an assault case involving Khan had disappeared while Khan was serving in the Hawks and suggested that had occurred after Johnson's son had secured employment in a department under Khan's control.

Shongwe said former Idac head Robert McBride, advocate Brian Padayachee, forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan and investigator Suneel Bellochun were part of the group.

"To me, it gave the impression that for you to work there, they have to have something on you so that you perform their duties," Shongwe told the commission.

He further alleged that Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo had removed Khan from his position, triggering a response from Idac individuals aligned to Khan.

Shongwe said Khumalo and Khan's proposed successor, Nozipho Madondo, were subsequently investigated and charged on human resources-related matters after Khan’s removal.

Idac summoned Khumalo on 18 June to present himself at Brooklyn police station alongside intelligence analysis head Nozipho Madondo. This was before the arrests were suspended pending the 30 June anti-immigration protests.