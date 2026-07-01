Senona and Matjeng latest casualties of Madlanga Commission

In just over four months, the Madlanga Commission has triggered significant changes within the South African Police Service (SAPS), with KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major General Lesetja Senona and Brigadier Rachel Matjeng the latest senior officers to exit the police force.

Matjeng was dismissed following an internal disciplinary process that found her guilty of misconduct linked to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's R360 million Medicare24 tender scandal.

Senona resigned after allegations aired before the commission concerning the theft of drugs valued at about R200 million from the Hawks' Port Shepstone offices intensified.

Both Senona and Matjeng were named in the commission's first interim report, which recommended further investigation into their conduct, along with that of five other senior SAPS officials and nine officials from the Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipalities.

The commission found there was prima facie evidence of wrongdoing warranting immediate criminal investigation.

Senona resigned on Tuesday before any disciplinary action could be taken against him. According to reports, he claimed that some people were "out to get him". His earlier application for retirement, submitted in February while allegations against him were being heard by the commission, was rejected.

Matjeng, who was in a romantic relationship with Matlala, was summarily dismissed after the disciplinary process found that she had accepted R300 000 in gratification to refer SAPS members for Medicare24 wellness check-ups.

Matlala has since entered into an eight-year plea agreement and will testify as a section 204 witness for the state.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane welcomed Matjeng's dismissal, saying it followed the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process in which she was found guilty on multiple counts of serious misconduct arising from her relationship with Matlala.

The charges included accepting gratification, money laundering and acting improperly by advising Matlala in a manner contrary to the interests of SAPS.

According to SAPS, Matjeng's conduct prejudiced the administration of the police service by providing Matlala with a list containing the details of SAPS members with the intention of securing a financial benefit.

"The outcome sends a clear message that corruption, criminality and any form of collusion with criminals have no place within the South African Police Service," Dimpane said.