Matlala’s day at the Madlanga commission

Alleged underworld kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is set to appear before the Madlanga commission on 7 July after being subpoenaed to testify about his alleged involvement in police corruption and criminality within the justice system.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said on Thursday that Matlala has been central to the commission’s investigations and has since been served with a subpoena to testify.

“The commission can confirm that Mr Vusimuzi Matlala has been subpoenaed to appear before the commission next Tuesday,” he said.

Matlala has been a key figure in allegations that have dominated public discourse since KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s July 2025 media briefing, in which he accused suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu of disbanding the Political Killings Task Team at the behest of cartels.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, which has interviewed numerous witnesses who have linked Matlala to whistleblower assassinations, irregular municipal tender procurement, the Ekurhuleni blue-light saga and cash payments to high-ranking police officials.

Although Mchunu has denied wrongdoing, Mkhwanazi’s allegations triggered a national political storm and ultimately led to the establishment of the commission.

Matlala’s appearance at the commission is expected to be a pivotal moment in the inquiry, with the final Madlanga report due on 31 August.

At the heart of the allegations against Matlala are claims that he ran a criminal syndicate that cultivated relationships with senior police officials and politically connected individuals to influence investigations, secure state contracts and undermine law enforcement operations.

Matlala has been implicated in the assassination of Transnet whistleblower Armand Swart. It is alleged that he hired Johannesburg Metro officer Pule Tau as one of the gunmen. Numerous anonymous police witnesses have also alleged that they were pressured by high-ranking officers to bury the case docket.

Cat VIP Protection, Matlala’s security company, has also been implicated in an irregular memorandum of understanding with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, which fitted private vehicles with blue lights reserved for law enforcement officials.

Matlala has been accused of paying off deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and head of organised crime Richard Shibiri with cash deposits and impalas.

Matlala’s legal representatives have reportedly confirmed that their client would comply with the commission’s subpoena.

However, they noted that Matlala’s legal position remains complicated as the eight-year plea agreement was rejected and a 12-year direct imprisonment was recommended.

Matlala pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to a R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) healthcare contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District. His company’s bid was selected over a more compliant and less expensive R228 million bid.

Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, a forensic officer involved in a romantic relationship with Matlala, allegedly received R300 000 in bribes to refer SAPS officials for wellness checks at Matlala’s company.

About R50 million was paid to Medicare24 before the contract was flagged in an internal audit report and cancelled by suspended police commissioner Fannie Masemola. Masemola has since been implicated in the scandal and charged with having flouted the Public Finance Management Act in connection with the contract.

Matlala submitted an affidavit for the plea deal, which implicates his 16 other co-accused in the matter, including 12 police officials, three company directors and Masemola.

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, however, rejected the plea agreement, finding that aspects of the proposed sentence were not in the interests of justice. The ruling has left uncertainty regarding the future of the agreement and the precise terms of Matlala’s cooperation with prosecutors.

It is understood that Matlala agreed to testify before the commission on condition that he would not be cross-examined on specific aspects of the Medicare24 contract. His legal team argued that extensive questioning on the matter could potentially affect ongoing legal proceedings.

Michaels declined to comment on the details of any arrangements between the commission and Matlala’s legal representatives.

“We don’t want to say much more than that at this point. Needless to say, Mr Matlala is the central figure in the commission’s inquiry,” he said.

“The arrangements around and preparation for his appearance are obviously extremely sensitive. At this point, I am simply going to confirm that he will appear.”

Matlala is currently in custody following his arrest in May 2025 in connection with the attempted murder of his former girlfriend, socialite and influencer Tebogo Thobejane. He has denied wrongdoing in that matter.

His testimony is likely to attract significant public attention because of the weight of allegations against him.