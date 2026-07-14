Investigator Padayachee denies claims of Khan-Idac cabal

Senior Investigative Directorate Against Corruption investigator Brian Padayachee has rejected allegations that a Khan-Idac cabal operates in the South African Police Service (SAPS), describing the claims as baseless and unsupported by evidence.

Padayachee appeared before the Madlanga Commission, where he responded to allegations that Idac had operated outside its mandate, illegally pursued criminal charges against head of Crime Intelligence Dumisani Khumalo and was influenced by a network allegedly linked to suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan.

“I have no knowledge of the existence of a Khan-Idac cabal in the SAPS. I also have no knowledge of a Khan-Idac cabal within Idac. It follows that if such a cabal exists, I am not a party to it,” he said.

Khan has been a controversial figure at the Madlanga Commission. He is reportedly unconscious in hospital after surviving an assassination attempt. Khan faces criminal charges of assault against a crime intelligence colleague and separate charges of operating a precious mineral syndicate.

Padayachee acknowledged that he had worked with Khan in the past while both were involved in intelligence-related operations.

“I had strictly an official working relationship with him. Gen Khan is also a state witness in the Idac criminal cases that are pending before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court involving senior Crime Intelligence officers,” he said.

Padayachee said Idac's investigations were conducted independently and were based on evidence gathered during criminal inquiries.

“Idac has sufficient evidence to sustain the charges in the criminal case against Lt General Dumisani Khumalo and other officials at Crime Intelligence. The criminal case is currently pending before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court,” he told the commission.

Idac suspended the arrest of Khumalo before the 30 June anti-immigration protests, citing his key role in the national security cluster.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi described Khumalo’s arrest as a war against Idac. He previously mentioned Padayachee as corrupt and unqualified because he had gone against Khumalo during his 6 July 2025 explosive media briefing.

“I deny as baseless any allegations of political interference or hidden agendas in respect of the investigations that are conducted by the Idac against these senior officers within the Crime Intelligence Division,” Padayachee said.

He said the decision on whether to prosecute or charge individuals rested with prosecutors and not investigators.

“The cases are managed by prosecutors who decide who to charge. I investigate matters and have no authority to interfere with prosecutorial decisions,” Padayachee.

He described the allegation of interference as vague and lacking sufficient detail to allow for a meaningful response.

Mkhwanazi has alleged that Idac exceeded its mandate and questioned whether Padayachee possessed the necessary qualifications and experience to serve as a senior investigator.

Padayachee rejected the claims. He told the commission that he held a diploma in policing as well as higher certificates in investigations. He also submitted evidence of a detective training course he completed in 1992, during which he was recognised as the top student.

“I have extensive management and operational experience spanning the length of 44 years of my law enforcement career. During this period I have completed various investigative courses and attended various workshops in investigations,” he said.

“Thus I put it upfront that the allegations that I was appointed in a senior position within Idac in circumstances where I don't have the requisite skills, experience and qualifications are void, empty and bereft of any factual foundation. They are baseless.”

Padayachee said his relationship with Mkhwanazi had been cordial before the KwaZulu-Natal commissioner publicly accused him of corruption during a media briefing on 6 July 2025.

Padayachee said he and Mkhwanazi had exchanged WhatsApp messages and met regularly to discuss policing matters, including investigations involving Khumalo.

He said some meetings had taken place at Mkhwanazi's office and, on at least one occasion, at Mkhwanazi's home.

Padayachee further alleged that Mkhwanazi provided him with an affidavit supporting the arrest of Khumalo, although he did not disclose its contents.

He said that after Khumalo's arrest, Mkhwanazi had attempted to contact him and had left two missed calls.

Padayachee said he had therefore been surprised when Mkhwanazi later accused him of corruption and misconduct during the July media briefing.