De Kock’s posts reopen old wounds

Notorious apartheid assassin Eugene de Kock has forced his victims and their families to relive the torture and extrajudicial killings of anti-apartheid activists as he recounts, defends and, at times, appears to boast about his role in the apartheid regime’s campaign of political repression and assassination.

Nicknamed “Prime Evil” for his ruthless efficiency as a killer, De Kock was sentenced to two life terms plus 212 years’ imprisonment for his role in the torture and killing of anti-apartheid activists during the 1980s and early 1990s.

He is a free man after his controversial release on parole 11 years ago, having served only 20 years of his sentence. Paradoxically, the 77-year-old former apartheid assassin was released by the ANC government, whose leaders he had killed when they embarked on a fight against the apartheid government.

Azanian People’s Organisation spokesperson Nosipiwo Manona said De Kock personified the gruesome attacks on anti-apartheid activists.

“The irony is that he benefited from the democratic government, which he committed to oppose all his life, yet he has the nerve to behave arrogantly and p*** on the graves of his victims,” Manona added.

Through his lawyer, Lucas Visagie, De Kock confirmed last week that the Facebook page bearing the name Eugene Alexander De Kock was authentic.

He enjoys a huge following on his Facebook page, in which he continues to make revelations and brag about his past. He displays the awards and medals he received during his police vocation, a career that brought an end to the lives of many anti-apartheid activists who fought against the Nationalist government that men like him defended.

SACP spokesperson Mbulelo Mandlana weighed in: “We are greatly concerned about De Kock whitewashing South Africa’s history and his role in the murderous regime of apartheid and his utilisation of social media to cleanse his conscience of his murderous record.

“We reject the revision of history which De Kock is embarking upon, which includes ignorance of the substantive nature of the operation of the apartheid government, the moral position of the South African government and its military operation in the Southern African region. The falsification of [so-called] brotherhood and camaraderie between blacks and whites in the South African Defence Force,” he said.

Mandlana was referring to the black soldiers or police officers whom De Kock portrays as heroes.

On 14 July 2026, De Kock paid tribute to Cornelius Thomas Weyulu, whom he referred to as “Oom Tom”. Weyulu served in Koevoet, a counter-insurgency unit that traced, tracked and targeted Namibian freedom fighters belonging to the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia, the military wing of the South West Africa People’s Organisation.

Despite having confessed to more than 100 acts of murder, torture and fraud as the commander of his undercover unit at Vlaakplaas, he says the revelations are not intended to open old wounds for his victims and their families.

“Its purpose is to archive history to preserve and present material concerning my life, compulsory national service, police service, involvement in counter-insurgency, transfer to Vlakplaas, the operations in which I became involved, my prosecution and evidence before the TRC [Truth and Reconciliation Commission], my imprisonment and the broader political, military, intelligence and police structures within which the events of that period occurred,” De Kock says.

During his long-awaited testimony at the Cradock Four inquest in March 2026, which focused on the abduction and murder of Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto, De Kock revealed the existence of a hitlist containing 33 names, including President Cyril Ramaphosa. He testified that he refused an order to assassinate those on the list because he did not regard them as terrorists.

Earlier this month, De Kock shared a handwritten hitlist, which makes for uneasy reading, about the names of the people he refused to kill.