Mantashe calls for deeper Rwanda-SA cooperation as Kwibohora 32 marks new diplomatic chapter





"Our presence here today reaffirms South Africa's commitment to revitalising and strengthening bilateral relations with Rwanda, founded on trust, mutual respect and shared understanding," he said.

He also thanked Rwanda for facilitating the safe transit of South African National Defence Force personnel returning from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rwanda's High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Hategeka, placed the celebration within the country's broader historical journey, explaining that Kwibohora represented far more than a military victory. It symbolised the end of the Genocide against the Tutsi, the restoration of dignity and citizenship and the start of a national project founded on unity, accountability and self-reliance.

Quoting Nelson Mandela's observation that there was "no easy walk to freedom anywhere", Hategeka reminded guests that liberation was sustained not only by remembering past sacrifices but by building institutions, creating opportunity and strengthening national cohesion.

He highlighted Rwanda's achievements in expanding healthcare, education, infrastructure, electricity access and poverty reduction over the past three decades, attributing the progress to disciplined leadership, long-term planning and a shared national vision.

The celebration also highlighted tangible progress in bilateral relations following a working visit to Pretoria in June by Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe. Agreements reached during that visit — including the resumption of visa issuance for holders of ordinary Rwandan passports and the revival of the Joint Commission for Cooperation — opened practical opportunities to expand trade, investment, tourism, academic exchanges, innovation and people-to-people ties, while easing mobility between the two countries.

The symbolism of marking Kwibohora in Pretoria was not lost on those present. Rwanda's liberation and South Africa's democratic transition both occurred in 1994, linking the histories of the two nations through a shared commitment to freedom, reconciliation and human dignity. Though their historical experiences differed, both countries continued to demonstrate that lasting peace depended on inclusive institutions, accountable leadership and a determination to shape a better future.

The Pretoria celebration served not only as a tribute to Rwanda's liberation heroes but also as an affirmation that diplomacy could overcome past misunderstandings. As leaders on both sides move to implement recent bilateral agreements, the renewed partnership looks set to become an important pillar of African cooperation, delivering practical benefits for citizens while strengthening the continent's voice in global affairs.