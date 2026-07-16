Mantashe calls for deeper Rwanda-SA cooperation as Kwibohora 32 marks new diplomatic chapter

ANC national chairperson and Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe called for deeper cooperation between Rwanda and South Africa, saying stronger bilateral relations were critical to regional peace, development and African integration.
Mantashe made the remarks at Rwanda's Kwibohora 32 Liberation Day celebrations, hosted by the High Commission of Rwanda in Pretoria on July 9, in what became a significant diplomatic moment reflecting the growing momentum behind renewed relations between the two countries.
The event, marking the 32nd anniversary of the end of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, drew South African government representatives, diplomats, business leaders, members of the Rwandan community and friends of Rwanda. It celebrated Rwanda's liberation while underscoring a broader message: that reconciliation, visionary leadership and political will could transform nations and rebuild partnerships.
Mantashe attended as guest of honour and his remarks amounted to one of the clearest public endorsements yet of the renewed relationship between Pretoria and Kigali.
He described Rwanda's journey as a tribute to resilience, courage and determination, noting that both countries had emerged from painful histories and pursued reconciliation, nation-building and inclusive development. While South Africa's democratic transition began on April 27, 1994, he said, Rwanda's liberation on July 4 that year marked the start of an equally remarkable journey of recovery and renewal.
The most striking element of his address was his unequivocal affirmation that South Africa and Rwanda needed one another. At a time of geopolitical uncertainty and growing global competition, he argued, African countries had to deepen cooperation, strengthen regional integration and advance African solutions to African challenges. Strong bilateral relations between the two countries, he said, would contribute directly to peace, sustainable development and the aspirations of Agenda 2063.
Mantashe welcomed the improving bilateral climate, describing South Africa's commitment to revitalising relations as one founded on trust, mutual respect and constructive engagement.
"Our presence here today reaffirms South Africa's commitment to revitalising and strengthening bilateral relations with Rwanda, founded on trust, mutual respect and shared understanding," he said.
He also thanked Rwanda for facilitating the safe transit of South African National Defence Force personnel returning from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Rwanda's High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Hategeka, placed the celebration within the country's broader historical journey, explaining that Kwibohora represented far more than a military victory. It symbolised the end of the Genocide against the Tutsi, the restoration of dignity and citizenship and the start of a national project founded on unity, accountability and self-reliance.
Quoting Nelson Mandela's observation that there was "no easy walk to freedom anywhere", Hategeka reminded guests that liberation was sustained not only by remembering past sacrifices but by building institutions, creating opportunity and strengthening national cohesion.
He highlighted Rwanda's achievements in expanding healthcare, education, infrastructure, electricity access and poverty reduction over the past three decades, attributing the progress to disciplined leadership, long-term planning and a shared national vision.
The celebration also highlighted tangible progress in bilateral relations following a working visit to Pretoria in June by Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe. Agreements reached during that visit — including the resumption of visa issuance for holders of ordinary Rwandan passports and the revival of the Joint Commission for Cooperation — opened practical opportunities to expand trade, investment, tourism, academic exchanges, innovation and people-to-people ties, while easing mobility between the two countries.
The symbolism of marking Kwibohora in Pretoria was not lost on those present. Rwanda's liberation and South Africa's democratic transition both occurred in 1994, linking the histories of the two nations through a shared commitment to freedom, reconciliation and human dignity. Though their historical experiences differed, both countries continued to demonstrate that lasting peace depended on inclusive institutions, accountable leadership and a determination to shape a better future.
The Pretoria celebration served not only as a tribute to Rwanda's liberation heroes but also as an affirmation that diplomacy could overcome past misunderstandings. As leaders on both sides move to implement recent bilateral agreements, the renewed partnership looks set to become an important pillar of African cooperation, delivering practical benefits for citizens while strengthening the continent's voice in global affairs.