EMPD deputy chief Mkhwanazi and Witness K bail hearing set for Wednesday

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department inspector, known as Witness K, are due to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for a bail hearing on 22 July.

The pair were in court briefly on Monday after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate arrested them on 17 July. They face charges linked to an alleged bogus police raid in Killarney, Johannesburg, during which sugilite stones valued at R14.9 million were allegedly stolen, in February 2023.

The state said it would not oppose bail on 22 July.

During proceedings, the defence requested access to the charge sheet to assess the state's decision to classify the matter as a Schedule 6 offence falling under severe crimes requiring exceptional circumstances for bail.

“The only request that we have is that we be allowed to uplift the charge sheet so that we may assess the state’s placing of the matter under Schedule 6 of the bail application,” Mkhwanazi’s lawyer said.

The arrests came after Witness K testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. She implicated Mkhwanazi in organising the alleged raid. Testifying in camera, she alleged that Mkhwanazi directed a tactical team to carry out the operation under the guise of a legitimate police action.

Mkhwanazi has denied the allegations.

According to evidence before the commission, Witness K allegedly acted as an informant and provided information about the location of the stones.

She said the gems were later sold for R110 000 and the proceeds were divided among those involved.

The arrests came after co-accused EMPD officer Adrian MacKenzie and former EMPD officer Kersha-Leigh Stols alleged in their bail applications that they had acted on Mkhwanazi’s instructions when carrying out the raid. Both were granted bail of R5 000.

The latest case marks Mkhwanazi’s third arrest in recent weeks. He is facing separate criminal proceedings for, among others, allegedly falsifying a stand-in for Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla in a speeding ticket matter.

Mkhwanazi was also arrested for signing an irregular memorandum of understanding that allowed for blue lights to be fitted to the CAT VIP Protection private vehicles. The company is owned by businessman and alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

At the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday the prosecutor raised concerns about Witness K appearing in court with her face concealed.

“As I stand here, I do not know whether the court knows who this person is before court. We have indicated in the charge sheet that it is … [Witness K’s real name],” the prosecutor said.

When asked by the magistrate why her face was covered, Witness K’s lawyer said the measure was necessary for her safety.

“Nothing other than safety. We have common cause that she is Witness K at the Madlanga Commission,” he said.

The lawyer added that he had requested that the media refrain from photographing or broadcasting her identity and said she would remove the covering during closed-court proceedings.

“We are ready to proceed,” Witness K’s lawyer told the court before the matter was postponed.