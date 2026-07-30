The shirt that unbuttoned freedom

What does it feel like to dress like a free man?"

It is a deceptively simple question. One that sounds at home in a fashion interview until it is posed to John Kani, a man whose life has been shaped by the long journey from oppression to freedom.

Asked by actor and host Sthandiwe Kgoroge at the opening of Presidential Shirt's new flagship emporium in Sandton Square, just steps from the towering Nelson Mandela statue, Kani paused. Then he asked her to repeat it.

Perhaps because freedom is rarely spoken about in the language of fabric and buttons. We measure it in constitutions, elections and rights — not collars, cuffs and the quiet confidence of wearing clothes that finally feel like your own.

By the end of the evening, however, it was clear that this was never simply the launch of another luxury retail space. It was a conversation about identity, dignity and how something as ordinary as getting dressed can become an act of reclaiming oneself.

Standing before guests in a black silk Madiba shirt embroidered in white along the collar, chest and cuffs, Kani transformed what could have been a ceremonial speech into theatre.

“I have always known that being black is a continuous struggle to be respected, to be seen, to be acknowledged, to beg for your own self-worth," he said.

He returned to his initiation ceremony. Coming back from the mountain, he explained, he needed new clothes because he was no longer a boy. His community recognised that transformation. Apartheid South Africa did not.

“I kept struggling to identify who I am."

His words exposed one of apartheid's quieter violences: denying Black South Africans the right to define themselves. Clothing became another language of power. The European suit, wrapped in ideas of authority and professionalism, became the accepted uniform of legitimacy.

“It was so uncomfortable," Kani laughed. “I knew that this suit is not giving me the opportunity to be who I am."

The audience laughed with him, recognising the truth beneath the humour.

Then, he said, Nelson Mandela changed everything.

“Years went by and here was this man, Nelson Mandela, and he liberated us from this suit. Because now when we are invited to events we are asked to wear the Mandela shirt."

The applause was immediate.

The Madiba shirt has long outgrown its place in the wardrobe. It has become shorthand for a distinctly South African confidence, proof that elegance does not have to imitate Europe to command respect. Mandela's colourful silk shirts quietly rewrote the visual language of leadership, making African identity itself synonymous with formality and dignity.